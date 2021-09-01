BTS: Jungkook rings in his birthday by composing a new song and hosting mini-concert for million fans. Watch

BTS member Jungkook turned 24 (international age) on Wednesday, September 1, and it was nothing less than a 'party, party, yeah!' The singer chose to ring in his birthday with fans through a live session, titled 'Happy birthday to me' on the South Korean video streaming platform Vlive which lasted for two and a half hours.

In the minutes leading up to 12 am KST, Jungkook hosted the live from his studio and greeted fans. The BTS singer revealed he would be composing a song live for fans as they waited for the clock to strike 12. The singer was turning messages from fans on Weverse into lyrics and composing the song.

Earlier in the day, Jungkook had asked fans on Weverse to send across words or lines that they wished to tell him. The singer chose a few messages, made lyrics out of them, layered it with different vocals and presented it to fans, leaving them mighty impressed.

A BTS fan shares the lyrics of the song.

After giving a glimpse of his music-making process, Jungkook began counting down to his birthday. The singer revealed he had a cake placed beside him with the message, "Still With You" written on it, referring to his song. When it was 12, Jungkook received a surprise from J-Hope. He joined in the celebrations briefly, excitedly wishing him and seemingly dropped a spoiler about their comeback album. He then left the room only to return with another cake and then left for good.

BTS member J-Hope surprised Jungkook during his birthday live.

Just when fans thought that Jungkook could be ending his live, the singer began a mini-concert. He jammed on numerous BTS songs. The set-list included Paradise, Dimple, Born Singer, Pied Piper, Let Go, 2!3!, Mic Drop, Autumn Leaves, Spring Day, Heartbeat, Film Out, 00:00 o'clock, Best Of Me, Mikrokosmos, Home and Waste It On Me.

never thought this day would come. Jungkook, singing Paradise by BTS live. pic.twitter.com/L6Frfr6uOZ — lex⁷ (@prodK0YA) August 31, 2021

By the time Jungkook ended the live, there were more than 20 million fans watching him and cheering for him.

Jungkook is the youngest member of BTS. The singer was 15 when he joined BTS. On his 24th birthday, his fellow member Suga took to Twitter and wished, "15 years old Jungkook becomes 25years old Jungkook now Happy birthday JK~ #JungkookHBD #ItsSugahyung #YouAreAnAdult #TimeIsHu," as translated by BTS fan Soo Choi.

RM soon followed. He shared pictures with Jungkook and wrote, "#KookieHBD - the principal," referring to Jungkook's comment about RM speaking like principal at their concert during his Vlive session.

Jin took to Weverse to share a picture from their shoot and said, "Jungkook-ah, I know you're doing Vlive now.. but it's never ending so i'm posting this and going to sleep, happy birthday to you!"