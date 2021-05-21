BTS fans compare V with Priyanka Chopra after Jungkook styles his perm with forks

On Friday, BTS singer V debuted his permed hairstyle at the global press conference of their new song Butter. Soon after, he joined fellow BTS members for a Vlive session, putting his perm hair on full display. While the members spoke about numerous subjects, Jungkook couldn't help but play with V's hair. At a point, he was seen inserting forks into his hair.

As a result, V was seen with a crown made of forks. The sight had fans thinking of Priyanka Chopra's MET Gala look. Back in 2019, Priyanka attended the event wearing a custom-made silver gown with a dramatic cage crown resting on her head. After BTS's live session ended, several fans took to Twitter and pointed out the resemblance.

While the members were seen having fun during the VLive, they shared details about Butter and their thoughts on Grammys during the press conference. As reported by Soompi, Jimin said that Butter was made with no deep message attached to it. Instead, it was just a cute song about confessing feelings for someone. "We tried to prepare a song that you can listen to easily," he said. "Butter is really simple. The weather will continue to get hot, and I hope will many people will enjoy with BTS’s Butter. I think that will be enough," Jungkook added.

BTS was nominated for Grammys earlier this year for their first all-English song Dynamite but did not win. When asked if they were eyeing the Grammys again with Butter, Suga confessed, "I don’t think we can say that we didn’t think that. We still wish to win a Grammy and will take on the challenge. I hope there will be good results.” RM added, “We want to try our hardest to take on the challenge.”

Butter has already begun shattering records on YouTube. According to Twitter handle Chart Data, the music video surpassed 10 million views in just 13 minutes, making it the fastest video in YouTube history to surpass 10 million views. The song surpassed 21 million views within an hour.