Home / Entertainment / Music / BTS Butter music video: RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook's new song is smooth like butter
BTS members form ARMY, a nod to their fandom, in the music video of Butter.
BTS members form ARMY, a nod to their fandom, in the music video of Butter.
music

BTS Butter music video: RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook's new song is smooth like butter

  • BTS' highly-anticipated song Butter has released on Friday. Butter is the K-pop group's second all-English track. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook released their first English track Dynamite last year.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 21, 2021 09:59 AM IST

BTS has finally released their highly-anticipated song Butter. The track is the group's second all-English song after their Grammy-nominated number Dynamite.

Members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook delivered a summer dance-pop track with Butter. While the music instantly leaves you grooving in your seat, the video features some easy to replicate dance moves. The members also give a nod to their fandom, popularly known as the ARMY.

Ahead of the song's premiere on YouTube, members were seen participating in a cooking-related segment, counting down to the release of the song. In the segment, reminding us of their Run BTS variety show, singer Jin doubled up as the host and gave fellow members tasks to perform. While Suga, V and Jungkook were in one team, RM, Jimin and J-Hope were in the other.

BTS members have confirmed that they will be having Butter's debut performance at this year's Billboard Music Awards. Confirming the news, BTS had previously tweeted, "We can’t hold it in any longer! Our debut performance of “#BTS_Butter” will be at this year’s @BBMAs! Watch on Sunday, May 23rd at 8pm ET/5pm PT."

Before the release, the members revealed their new styles, hinting at the retro vibe. RM announced the return of the 'Pink Joon' era, a nickname that fans gave him when he first coloured his hair pink. J-Hope also returned to one of his old looks, sporting a blonde hairdo. Jin and Suga sported their natural black hair. Jimin surprised fans with his multi-coloured hairstyle, V opted for an undercut and Jungkook coloured his tresses purple, sporting a short ponytail.

Also Read: BTS singer V shares spoilers about KTH1 mixtape hours after K-pop group releases new Butter teaser photos

The new song has been released less than a year after they released Dynamite. The song, which released in August, debuted on the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100 before it broke several records. The group performed the song on various platforms, including award functions like American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards and Grammys, and late-night shows such as The Late Late Show with James Corden and The Jimmy Fallon Show.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
bts video bts butter kpop + 2 more

Related Stories

BTS members are among the special guests of the upcoming Friends reunion special.
BTS members are among the special guests of the upcoming Friends reunion special.
music

When BTS leader RM was asked to recast Friends with fellow members

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 20, 2021 01:59 PM IST
  • BTS leader RM is popular Friends fan. The members of the K-pop group will be participating in the upcoming Friends Reunion.
READ FULL STORY
BTS members are among the special guests of the upcoming Friends reunion special.
BTS members are among the special guests of the upcoming Friends reunion special.
tv

Friends Reunion director dials down expectations on BTS' appearance

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 14, 2021 06:42 PM IST
  • BTS have been listed among the star-studded line-up of guests who will appear in the Friends Reunion episode. The director of the one-off special hints at BTS members' role in the special.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.