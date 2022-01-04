BTS fans react to Jin's pyjama-set price: ‘Have to sell kidney to buy it’

BTS's Jin launched the first artists-made collection of the band on January 1, 2022. Hitting the store first are Jin's pyjama set and pillow, for which fans have to pay a whopping amount.

On Saturday, the company released Jin's version of the goods. The pyjamas are selling for ₩119,000 KRW ( ₹7,416 per set) excluding the shipping charges. As soon as the prices of the goods were released, fans started reacting to it.

One fan took to Twitter, “Jin’s pyjama is rm400++. A few bucks more and the amount can cover my monthly car loan *sobs in poor." Another one said, “I showed my friend the Jin pyjama set pricing and she asked if they had him sewing them himself.” Another fan posted a gif of a crying man and said, “Bighit wants me to sell my kidney and buy Jin's pyjama I swear it's not me who wants it it's bighit oh my god.”

Sharing a screenshot of the pyjamas set, one fan wrote, “Dear Seokjin, Your Pyjama Set is expensive but since they are designed by you. It’s all worth it. I will cut out my other expense for this, because you are my priority. Ps. I’m starting to drink and eat water.” While one said, “I'm really excited to see what each member designed. But tbh, I'm not sure if I'd be able to get everything I want if Jin's pyjama pricing is a preview of how much they'll cost. Then paying an arm and a leg for shipping for each member's items, on top of that. I feel sad.”

After the BTS army reacted to the high price, Jin took to Weverse to share that he wasn't aware of the price. He said: "I did ask for the pyjamas to be made of a good fabric but how is the price this [high].. I was surprised too."

