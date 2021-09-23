BTS gift Coldplay modernised hanboks ahead of My Universe release, fans wonder if it was Jungkook's idea

Ahead of BTS and Coldplay's first collaboration, My Universe, the British band and the K-pop group caught up in New York. Both the groups, taking to their respective Twitter handles, shared pictures of the members posing together.

While the picture was enough to fuel excitement over their collaboration, BTS fans got a tad emotional when they noticed Coldplay members wearing modernised hanboks. A modernised or casual hanbok is easier to maintain and comes at a reasonable price as compared to the traditional outfit.

Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin was gifted a purple-coloured modernised hanbok, an outfit which Jungkook has previously worn many times and made popular internationally. Other members wore modernised hanboks in the shades of blue, grey and black.

BTS shared the picture of their meet with the caption, “My Universe Crew! (Modernized Hanbok).” Meanwhile, Coldplay shared the picture with blue and red heart emojis.

Fans took to Twitter and shared their reactions. “Jungkook might have prepared it as gifts for them,” one tweeted. “Did Jungkook give Chris Martin a modern hanbok?” asked another. “WAIT JUNGKOOK WHAT HAVE YOU DONE (laughing emoji) did you pass your purple hanbok on to Chris Martin,” a third tweet read. “A fan spotted Chris Martin from Coldplay wearing a purple top of modernised hanbok and they said it's BTS who gave it to him. Jungkook was spotted in before wearing same top, he also gifted one to an Enhypen member before. It could be his idea. How sweet,” a BTS fan said.

BTS have been in New York since earlier this week. The group travelled to the United States as South Korea's ‘Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture’ and delivered a speech at the 76th United Nations General Assembly on Monday. They also addressed a gathering at the MET Museum.

Also read: BTS dance to Permission to Dance at UN General Assembly, deliver a speech. Watch

During their official trip, BTS also caught up with Megan Thee Stallion, with whom they recently collaborated on a remix of Butter. The group posed for a few selfies and the American rapper revealed she received a Koya, a sleepy blue koala from the BT21 brand, from the group.