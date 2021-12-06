BTS goes on 'extended period of rest', their first break since 2019; fans say 'please take care'

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook will take a break, for the second time since 2019. Big Hit Music on Monday announced that the members will take an 'official extended period of rest'.

In the statement, Big Hit Music said that members will be spending the holiday season with their families, 'the first time for them since their debut'. It also added that BTS will focus on preparing for their upcoming in-person concert in March in Seoul. BTS will also prepare their 'new album that will mark the beginning of a new chapter'

The statement read, "Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We would like to inform you that BTS is planning to take a second official extended period of rest since their first in 2019 after they complete their official scheduled events of BTS Permission To Dance On Stage- LA and the 2021 Jingle Ball Tour. BTS stayed active in order to engage with fans in 2020 and 2021 amidst the Covid-19 situation, and achieved dazzling results to cement themselves as top global artists."

"This period of rest will provide the members of BTS who have tirelessly committed themselves to their activities, a chance to get re-inspired and recharge with creative energy. It will also be the first time for them since their debut to spend the holiday season with their families. We kindly ask once again that you show consideration for their need to enjoy ordinary and free, everyday lives while solely concentrating on themselves, albeit for a short while, during their period of rest," it added.

"BTS will be focusing on preparing for the concert and release of the new album that will mark the beginning of a 'new chapter'. They are preparing for a concert this coming March to connect and communicate with the fans in-person in Seoul. We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to all the fans who continue to cheer for BTS and they will return as their best, healthiest selves after recharging so they can return all the love from the fans. Thank you," it concluded.

Meanwhile, BTS' announcement about their upcoming album has left ARMY, BTS fandom excited. Reacting to this, ARMY wrote on Twitter, “My babies taking a well-deserved vacation. Smiling face with 3 hearts. And…a new album next year! Yay! (can we have a tour, too?).”

A fan wrote, "Rest well @BTS_twt I really hope you guys enjoy your vacation & your holidays. We love you so much & are so excited for the album next year please take care of yourselves during this break."

"I just know that something between those breaks that BTS will be having, HYBE is secretly planting a bomb beneath us. Let's say..," tweeted a fan. "I found the boys in March of this year which means that this will be my first full-length album that makes me so happy, someone send help bc I’m not okay!!!!" said a fan.

BTS will hold an in-person concert in Seoul for the first since the Covid-19 pandemic, the K-pop group announced last week. Currently, BTS is in Los Angeles where they held an in-person concert for four days. They also performed at the US music festival Jingle Ball tour.