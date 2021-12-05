BTS: Jin reacts to fan who claims he's married to them, says he's 'embarrassed' by his new song Super Tuna

BTS member Jin reacted to a fan who claimed that the singer was married to them. The episode took place when Jin was hosting a Vlive session on the occasion of his birthday.

The BTS singer turned 29 (international age) on Saturday. As the tradition follows, Jin hosted a Vlive in which he cut his birthday cake and shared his thoughts with fans, also known as the ARMY. He also released a new track called Super Tuna.

Amid these celebrations, Jin decided to read out a few fan messages coming his way. One of the fan comments that caught the Moon singer's attention was about his marital status.

As translated by Twitter account @miiniyoongs, the fan comment read, “Jin is married to me.” The singer immediately shut down the claim. “Ah, I have not. everyone, I have not gotten married yet,” he said. Another fan also offered themselves as gifts to the singer. “As a birthday present, you can take me,” the comment read, as translated by Twitter user @doyou__bangtan. Jin replied, “Mmmm, that's a bit… mmm.”

op: jin is married to me

During the Vlive, Jin also revealed the story behind his track Super Tuna. The singer confessed he was embarrassed of the song. He explained that the song is purposely an average song and it's funny but he's ‘embarrassed by it.’ He added that the quality of the video is also awful.

Sharing the story behind the song, Jin said that he'd had a drink the day he recorded the song. He also revealed that the song was shot at the theme park he recently visited in Los Angeles.

The song was released after Jin concluded his Vlive. In the video, Jin along with two other production team members, is dancing at the beach. BTS fan account, @btstranslation7, translated the lyrics. “Thump, thump, my heart beats fast/Where has my fish gone?/Donghae Sea (=East Sea)/Seohae Sea (=West Sea)/Where must my fish be?” a portion of the song's lyrics read.

Meanwhile, the BTS member received birthday wishes from fans during the final day of Permission to Dance on Stage LA and the 102.7 KIIS FM Jingle Ball. Members and fans sang happy birthday to Jin on both occasions, leaving the singer emotional.