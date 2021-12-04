Indian BTS fans celebrate Jin's birthday with a musical ad in Mumbai. Watch

BTS fans in Mumbai are going all out to celebrate Jin's birthday. The South Korean singer turned 29 on Saturday and a group of fans in India rented out an ad space at a mall in Mumbai to play a special birthday video made for him.

Earlier this week, an Indian BTS fan shared a couple of videos of the ad playing at the mall. The footage features a compilation of Jin singing and performing. Each footage ran with a title that complimented the BTS member.

Titles such as ‘Top tier visual.mp4,’ ‘silver vocalist_belting King.mp4,’ ‘Dancer.mp4,’ and ‘song writer.mp4’ were seen in the video. The short ad ended with the message: “Caution: overloaded with love, Indian BTS fans, Seokjin India.”

It was later revealed that the ad was a birthday project, organised by a fan base dedicated to Jin, @seokjin_india_, and was the ‘first mall LED display support ad for an artist in one of the prominent cities in India.’ Previously, a group of BTS fans in India had rented billboards to celebrate Jungkook's birthday.

Besides fans in India, Jin also received birthday love from fans attending the final day of Permission to Dance on Stage LA earlier this week. A section of the fandom present at the concert was seen covering their ARMY bombs, the official light sticks, with cutouts of a red heart and his name printed on it. Another group was also held cutouts of a crescent moon, giving a nod to Jin's song Moon. The singer took notice of their efforts and thanked the fans at the time.

Meanwhile, his fellow BTS members showered him with birthday wishes on Twitter. “Happy birthday bro~! #JinHappyBday #ItsSUGA #WeShouldWishYouBasedOnKoreanDateRight? #TrulyCongratsCongrats,” Suga tweeted, as translated by BTS fan @BTStranslation_. J-Hope shared videos and pictures of Jin on Twitter along with his birthday wish.

“His handsomeness can't be captured by camera Our hyung, HBD~ #OurDecemberAngel #Seokjinah_HappyBirthday #WorldwideHandsomeDay #HopeFilm,” he tweeted.