BTS in jail in Butter concept photos 2, ARMY says Bangtan Boys guilty of stealing their hearts

In the new set of Butter concept photos, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are seen in jail. The members are seen wearing black outfits as they pose for their mugshots with placards in their hands and a background featuring different pulse rates.

While the intense and rogue vibe was unmissable, fans also spotted the BTS members with heart-shaped handcuffs. In the group picture, Jungkook had clipped a pink pair of handcuffs to his pants whereas V was seen wearing one end of the handcuff on his right wrist. The remaining members, except J-Hope, sported handcuffs during their solo shots of the concept photos.

The jail-themed concept photos had ARMY charging them as guilty of stealing their hearts. A fan tweeted, "bts are in jail for stealing my heart." Another channelled Britney Spears' song Criminal for Jungkook and said, "Mama i'm in love with criminal The criminal Jeon Jungkook stole my heart and mind, why don't you put him in jail?"

A few fans also came up with theories. "What if they didn't get permission to dance.. so they broke the rules and dance with all their heart.. and then ended up in jail with those heart handcuffs!! My mind is full of wild thoughts after the concept photos!!!" a fan said.

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran has confirmed that BTS' new track is titled Permission to Dance. Although BTS had dropped hints in the first set of concept photos shared on Sunday, Ed confirmed the title in an Instagram Story.

The international singer was asked about his favourite BTS track. Ed replied, "My favourite BTS song is their new song, Permission to Dance." Ed had previously revealed he had collaborated with BTS on a new track.

The new Butter concept photos are preparing fans for the release of their CD version of Butter. The CD version of Butter is set to release on July 9, which coincides with the day BTS announced their fandom's name soon after their inception. The upcoming single album will feature Butter and a brand-new song.