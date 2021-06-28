BTS asks for 'permission to dance' in new Butter concept photos; Jimin, J-Hope's new hair colours impress fans

BTS fans weren't prepared for the members to debut new looks in the new Butter concept photos. On Sunday, BTS dropped a bunch of solo pictures along with a group picture as they prepare to release the CD version of Butter.

In the pictures, titled 'Butter concept photos 1', RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook sported new hairstyles. While BTS leader RM debuted his navy blue-dyed hair, Jin sported brown tresses. Suga was seen with curly black hair with a bright pink extension.

J-Hope coloured his hair in a shade of ombre, with evident purple highlights. Jimin shifted from his rainbow dye to a dark red shade. V was seen in mullet-style black hair while Jungkook retained his purple hue.

If the hairstyles weren't enough of a surprise, the members were seen experimenting with denim and leather jackets, skirts and accessories. Besides their new looks, eagle-eyed fans took notice of the props present in the group picture. A pamphlet featuring the words 'permission to dance', a diary with the words 'For the army' and 'happy' written in it, toy guns, a few chess pieces and glasses of milk were among the many things spotted in the pictures.

The Butter concept photos 1 came hours after international singer Ed Sheeran revealed he has collaborated with BTS on a new song. Appearing in the American radio show Most Requested Live, Ed revealed that he has collaborated with BTS for a new track. "I’ve actually worked with BTS on their last record, and I’ve just written a song for their new record. And they’re like super, super cool guys as well," he said. However, it isn't clear if the song he's referring to is the same as the one the members are soon set to release.

The CD version of Butter is set to release on July 9, which coincides with the day BTS announced their fandom's name soon after their inception.