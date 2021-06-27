BTS: RM admits losing balance during MMA 2020 Black Swan act, V reminds Jin of Pokemon, J-Hope's heena tattoo

A new BTS episode featuring the behind-the-scene footage of their Melon Music Awards (MMA) 2020 has been released. The awards show took place in December 2020. BTS had won over fans with their impressive Black Swan performance during the show. The K-pop group had also performed their other songs Dynamite, Life Goes On, and ON. Suga was missing for the awards show as he was recovering from shoulder surgery.

In the Black Swan performance, BTS members RM, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook were divided into three subunits and performed their acts before they reunited for a small portion of the choreography. The new BTS episode gave glimpses of Jimin and Jungkook, and J-Hope and V polishing their performances and RM and Jin discussing the difficulties of performing in the water.

"I couldn't keep my balance," RM confessed. "I think we're just not used to dancing on water," Jin added. "Even when we're passing by each other, it has to be like BAM! But it's not that smooth," RM explained. On the second day of recording, BTS members shot Life Goes On. Between takes, Jin couldn't help but compare V with Pokemon character vileplume. "Taehyung looks like Vileplume," he said. "(The) species' most evolved form," he added.

The video also featured the members recording their performances of Dynamite and ON, for which J-Hope got henna tattoos before they received their awards. During MMA 2020, BTS received six awards, including Song of the Year, Artist of the Year and Album of the Year. Following their performance and awards, the members joked that they didn't win more awards because Suga wasn't present at the venue. They also confessed to missing ARMY, their fandom.

BTS is currently gearing up for the release of a new track along with the Butter CD single. The song is set to release on July 9, which coincides with the day BTS announced their fandom's name soon after their inception.