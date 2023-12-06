BTS is unbeatable: GTA 6 trailer racks up millions but fails to dethrone Dynamite views; fans demand collaboration

The GTA 6 trailer got everyone talking when it was released on December 5 and will probably be the hot topic for the whole week until we get more updates. It even made it to the top of the YouTube chart for the most views in 24 hours, almost beating the K-pop kings with millions of views. Rockstar Games unexpectedly released the 2024 game trailer 14 hours earlier than planned due to an online leak. Within just 12 hours, the video gained over 60 million views, surpassing expectations and competing with BTS' Butter and Dynamite, which had over 100 million views.

BTS and GTA 6(Bighit Music, GTA 6 trailer grab)

GTA 6 trailer rumbles the charts, but BTS’ Butter remains king

The 24 hours are up, and here are the numbers. The GTA 6 trailer came really close to beating BTS' Dynamite record but fell short by about 10 million views. The gaming trailer got over 90 million views in 24 hours, while Dynamite had 101 million views, and the summer anthem Butter had over 108 million views. This is the first time that YouTube has seen a fight this fierce in terms of viewership.

Rockstar Games garnered millions of views, but it wasn't enough to melt the Butter. However, they did manage to surpass BLACKPINK's Pink Venom, which held a record of around 90.4 million views in 24 hours.

Fans demand a collaboration between BTS and GTA 6

After a close contest, fans from both sides are now hoping for a collaboration and suggesting to the creators how exciting it would be if BTS makes songs for GTA 6. BTS has already rolled out songs for games like Garena Free Fire and MapleStory.

A fan wrote “now imagine a song by BTS for GTA. huge numbers.”, while others commented “ask them to collaborate already”, “oh my go a collaboration will give god numbers”, “I need to hear Dynamite play on the radio in GTA6???”.