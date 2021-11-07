Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Music / BTS: J-Hope hurls abuses after Jimin scares him in an abandoned house on In The Soop, watch
music

BTS: J-Hope hurls abuses after Jimin scares him in an abandoned house on In The Soop, watch

BTS: In the recent episode of In The Soop, BTS members J-Hope and Jimin explored an abandoned house situated behind their vacation houses. 
BTS members Jimin and J-Hope on In The Soop 2. 
Updated on Nov 07, 2021 07:13 AM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

BTS fans were left in splits after Jimin scared J-Hope in the recent episode of In The Soop 2 BTS ver. The rapper and singer decided to venture out in the middle of the night to visit abandoned houses situated behind the property the BTS members were vacationing at to test their fears. 

In the fourth episode, which premiered on Friday night, J-Hope and Jimin decide to trek up to the empty houses after everyone has gone to sleep. With a candle and the torchlight of their phones, the duo began walking to the houses. “I didn't think (J-Hope) would agree to this,” Jimin confessed. 

“Right now, J-Hope and I are testing our fears by walking to the back of where we live. There are four abandoned buildings in the back. We're going up there. The lights are on in the first building, so my goal is to make it to the second building,” the members informed fans. 

While things go smoothly at first, J-Hope starts getting scared as they climb up further towards the houses that had no lights on. He also gets startled when he notices a camera following them. 

RELATED STORIES

As they approach the third house, Jimin suggests the members enter the house one at a time. As J-Hope takes the lead, Jimin urges him to explore the house and even asks him to head to the second floor. As he reaches the top floor, Jimin scares him, leaving J-Hope terrified to the point that he begins swearing. 

“I actually checked out the abandoned homes the day before. But the day before, I didn't get all the way to the house with the lights out. But watching J-Hope in agony made my fears disappear. I thought he was just acting scared but hearing him curse so much made me realise he was actually surprised. What a relief. If we were to do this another time, I'd like to plan in better and take him,” Jimin said after the incident. “Total darkness really brings fear out of people,” J-Hope said. 

Also read: BTS: When V asked J-Hope for Korean noodle dish in his sleep but had no memory of it

Meanwhile, in the episode, BTS members RM, Suga and Jungkook also spoke about their potential upcoming album. While Jungkook was seen penning lyrics to one of the BTS songs, Suga and RM discussed the kind of songs they wish to feature in the new album. 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bts bts video bts world k-pop k-pop star k-pop music
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

‘Crowd compressed towards stage…’: What happened at Astroworld concert

5

Parineeti Chopra's heart belongs to the mountains. See her pics

Eternals: Nach Mera Hero singer Celina Sharma reacts to criticism against song

Singer Marilia Mendonca dies in plane crash hours after sharing vid from flight
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP