BTS: J-Hope hurls abuses after Jimin scares him in an abandoned house on In The Soop, watch

BTS fans were left in splits after Jimin scared J-Hope in the recent episode of In The Soop 2 BTS ver. The rapper and singer decided to venture out in the middle of the night to visit abandoned houses situated behind the property the BTS members were vacationing at to test their fears.

In the fourth episode, which premiered on Friday night, J-Hope and Jimin decide to trek up to the empty houses after everyone has gone to sleep. With a candle and the torchlight of their phones, the duo began walking to the houses. “I didn't think (J-Hope) would agree to this,” Jimin confessed.

“Right now, J-Hope and I are testing our fears by walking to the back of where we live. There are four abandoned buildings in the back. We're going up there. The lights are on in the first building, so my goal is to make it to the second building,” the members informed fans.

While things go smoothly at first, J-Hope starts getting scared as they climb up further towards the houses that had no lights on. He also gets startled when he notices a camera following them.

As they approach the third house, Jimin suggests the members enter the house one at a time. As J-Hope takes the lead, Jimin urges him to explore the house and even asks him to head to the second floor. As he reaches the top floor, Jimin scares him, leaving J-Hope terrified to the point that he begins swearing.

“I actually checked out the abandoned homes the day before. But the day before, I didn't get all the way to the house with the lights out. But watching J-Hope in agony made my fears disappear. I thought he was just acting scared but hearing him curse so much made me realise he was actually surprised. What a relief. If we were to do this another time, I'd like to plan in better and take him,” Jimin said after the incident. “Total darkness really brings fear out of people,” J-Hope said.

Meanwhile, in the episode, BTS members RM, Suga and Jungkook also spoke about their potential upcoming album. While Jungkook was seen penning lyrics to one of the BTS songs, Suga and RM discussed the kind of songs they wish to feature in the new album.