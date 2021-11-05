BTS: When V asked J-Hope for Korean noodle dish in his sleep but had no memory of it

BTS member Jimin had once revealed that V used to ask J-Hope for a Korean noodle dish (naengmyeon) in his sleep. In an old interview, Jimin had said that V used to wake J-Hope up and ask for the dish.

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, after their debut in 2013, used to share an apartment in which all of them slept in the same room. In the later part of 2018, BTS moved to an exclusive complex, Hannam THE HILL.

During an interview with TVB's Star Talk in 2015, they were asked to share any interesting episode that took place as they lived together. Jimin said, "When V is asleep he asks for naengmyeon (Korean noodle dish). While being asleep, he keeps waking J-Hope up. J-Hope then asks him 'What?' and V says he wants to order naengmyeon."

V replied, "I've no recollection at all." Suga then said, "That's amazing. Well, there are people like that, people who forget what they've done. Isn't J-Hope like that too?"

BTS debuted with 2 Cool 4 Skool, their single album. Later they released Dark & Wild, their first Korean studio album, in 2014. Since then they have released many albums. BTS were nominated for a Grammy last year for their song Dynamite. Since then, they have released songs including Life Goes On, Butter, and Permission to Dance.

Last month, BTS held their Permission To Dance On Stage concert virtually for their fans, known as ARMY. In the concert, the members performed 24 songs, from Save Me, I Need You to their Butter and Permission to Dance. The show ran for nearly two-and-a-half hours.

Earlier this year, BTS had to cancel BTS Map of the Soul Tour, their planned world tour, due to the coronavirus pandemic. BTS are all set for BTS Permission To Dance On Stage, their concert in Los Angeles in November and December.