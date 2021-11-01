BTS: J-Hope reacts to fan who asked him to marry her when she becomes an actor

BTS member J-Hope responded to a fan who jokingly proposed to him on Weverse. The rapper was actively responding to fan messages on the interactive platform on Sunday when he came across a post of a fan who asked him to marry her once she becomes an actor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As translated by Instagram handle BTS weverse translation, the fan reached out to him and said, “Oppa my dream is to be an actor. If my dream comes true, marry me when you see me.” However, she added that she was joking and hoped he wishes her.

“Just a joke for saying marry me. Say ‘you did a great job’ to me,” she added. J-Hope responded, “I hope you can be an awesome actor!!!” along with a few dynamite emojis and a fairy emoji.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

J-Hope had the phones buzzing with notifications as he responded to over 60 messages on Weverse. He spoke about his dog, Jungkook's dog Bam, reacted to posts that revisited some of BTS' old Halloween shoots and more. He also shared a selfie on the occasion as well. The picture drew many reactions, including an ARMY member asking, “Wait can you use filters with masks on now? hehe woah.”

As translated by Twitter handle @btstranslation7, J-Hope replied, “I was trying to take a selfie for/after the fact music awards! hehe I randomly got a weird filter so I told myself I should post it later for you~~ hehehe.” V reacted to the post and said, “Jwe-hope, your tricks.. are getting a little out of hand.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Chicken Noodle Soup chat session came a couple of days after RM logged into the platform to interact with a few fans. On Friday, the BTS leader replied to over 20 posts on the platform. In one of the posts, he replied to a fan who informed Jimin that her family thinks she's dating him.

Also read: BTS leader RM reacts as fan tells Jimin her family thinks she's dating him

BTS has been busy with their upcoming concert in Los Angeles, scheduled to take place later this month. The concert, spread across four days, will be the group's first in-person concert since the Covid-19 pandemic began.