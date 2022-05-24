BTS: J-Hope shares old hand-written letter from Jimin, posts ticket to 2012 Eminem concert he attended with RM-Suga

BTS member J-Hope on Tuesday took a trip down memory lane and shared old pictures with fellow group members RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook. Taking to Instagram Stories, J-Hope also posted a photo of an old hand-written letter by Jimin. The rapper shared a picture of an Eminem concert ticket, from nearly a decade ago. (Also Read | BTS' Jin meets chef Baek Jong-won for lunch and drinks with family, shares selfie; J-Hope asks 'why don’t you call me?')

In the first photo, J-Hope arranged several photos from the members' The Red Bullet Tour. Apart from the BTS members, the pictures also featured choreographer Son Sung-deuk and other crew members. With the photos, he wrote, "2014, 2015."

The Red Bullet Tour, also known as BTS Live Trilogy Episode II: The Red Bullet (2014) and BTS Live Trilogy Episode II: The Red Bullet (2015), was BTS' first concert tour.

The show was held to promote their 2 Cool 4 Skool (2013) debut single album, O!RUL8,2? (2013) EP, Skool Luv Affair (2014) EP, and Dark & Wild (2014) studio album. The tour began in October 2014 in South Korea, it was extended to a world tour in June 2015. They performed in Malaysia, Australia, the US and Hong Kong.

Taking to Instagram Stories, J-Hope shared several photos.

J-Hope posted his photo too.

In the next picture, J-Hope gave a peek at the handwritten letter given to him on his birthday. Sharing the letter, J-Hope captioned the post, "When we were young." He also tagged Jimin.

As translated by Twitter user @BTStranslation_, the letter read, "To, Hoseokie hyung (elder brother). Ah hyung. Since this is the first time I'm writing a letter to a member, so it's a little awkward (laughs). I'm dying of the cheesiness (laughs). I couldn't celebrate hyung's birthday last year as I wanted so it kept bothering me. But this time I wanted anything at all out of (what I wanted) so I've tried preparing even if it's simple."

It also read, "Happy birthday from the bottom of my heart!!! Even saying happy birthday like this feels even a first for me (laughs). This is something I always couldn't get to say but while being in Bangtan, you're guiding (us) well from beside us as much as (a) leader."

"I'm always thankful and please guide (us) the members well in the future too. Hyung probably also has a lot of worries and tough things but thank you for always working even harder than the members without showing it. It'll be hard in future too so please really take care of your body well. These days (your/our) body aches often too but... Anyway, and happy birthday from the bottom of my heart. In future too, I might upset you (sometimes) so please look after me well-! (very cutely) Love you! (very cutely) - dongsaeng (younger sibling) Jiminie," it read.s

In the next Instagram Story, J-Hope tagged BTS members RM and Suga. He held an Eminem concert ticket dated August 19, 2012, in his hand. In the last photo, J-Hope wore a smiley bucket hat and a mask covering his face as he looked down. The rapper wore a black T-shirt and stood inside a room.

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are awaiting the release of their upcoming anthology album Proof. It will release on June 10 and consist of old and new tracks.

