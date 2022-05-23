BTS' Jin meets chef Baek Jong-won for lunch and drinks with family, shares selfie; J-Hope asks 'why don’t you call me?'

BTS member Jin recently met South Korean chef Baek Jong-won for lunch followed by drinks. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Jin shared several pictures from their get together. In the pictures, Jin wore a black T-shirt, pants and a cap. Jong-won opted for a grey T-shirt and black pants.. (Also Read | BTS speak about visiting their old apartment often, recall running for 15 hours while filming Run: 'It was tough')

In the first photo, the duo stood inside a room as they smiled for a selfie. Jin also shared close up shots of the dishes they had. In one of the pictures, Jong-won was seen barbecuing outdoors.

Reacting to the post, J-Hope commented, "Omg Teacher Baek! Jjwin (Jin)! Why don’t you call me! (crying face and heart eyes emojis)." As translated by @BTStranslation_ on Twitter, Jin responded saying, "CIWYHT, LWYHT." The Twitter user explained that it means, "Come in/join in when you have to, leave when you have to basically like you should read the room and do as needed." J-Hope dropped laughing emojis.

Jin shared a post on Instagram.

Jin had a drink with South Korean chef Baek Jong-won.

Jin met the chef.

Jin shared pictures of the dishes.

In another post, Jin and Baek Jong-won were seen inside a room having wine. In one of the photos, Jin was seen giving a shy expression as he raised a toast with the chef. In the other picture, he was seen biting his tongue and looking at the chef who smiled. J-Hope commented, "So sweet." Jin replied, "You are sweeter"

Jin visited the chef with his brother Kim Seok-joong and his wife Kim Ahreum. On Instagram, he shared selfies with the chef and Ahreum. He also shared photos of the chef barbecuing outdoors. One of the pictures also showed a glimpse of a dish.

Jin's brother Kim Seok-joong with the chef.

On Sunday, Jin shared a picture of a bouquet on Instagram. He had written, "Dad, happy 60th birthday." J-Hope had commented, "Be healthy uncle!!"

Recently Jin met with J-Hope and shared selfies on Instagram. Commenting on the post, the rapper had teased Jin over tagging him. He wrote, "Wow our hyung (elder brother) knows how to tag!!!" RM had also written, " Finally (you know how to) tag..legend. Somebody let‘s set today as Reply anniversary."

On BTS' variety show Run BTS episode 142 last year, the members appeared on the show with Baek Jong-won for a cooking challenge episode. The episode appeared to have been recorded when Suga was recovering from his shoulder injury as he was missing from the episode.

Currently, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are awaiting the release of their upcoming anthology album Proof. The new album, consisting of old and new songs, will be unveiled on June 10.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON