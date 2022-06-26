BTS’ J-Hope unveils teaser of his solo debut album Jack In The Box, updates bio on Instagram

BTS member J-Hope will be the first singer from the group to officially mark his solo debut with his upcoming album Jack In The Box. On Sunday midnight, J-Hope released the first teaser of the solo album and left fans wanting more. He has also updated his Instagram bio to ‘get ready for Jack in the box.’ (Also read: BTS: J-Hope to make history as first South Korean artist to headline Lollapalooza)

The teaser video features 25 seconds of upbeat hip music with funky visuals, adding to the overall vibe of J-Hope’s personality. Besides the first full solo album, BTS’ agency Big Hit Music has now confirmed that J-Hope will be treating fans to a pre-release single, to be out on July 1, 1pm, KST. Jack In The Box will be released on July 15.

Jack In The Box is said to ‘represent J-Hope’s aspirations to break the mould and grow further’ as BTS members-- RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook announced a break to focus on solo careers. Their agency updated on BTS’ online fan community, Weverse to ‘send J-hope your love and support as he takes his first step as a solo artist.’

Other BTS members are also expected to announce their solo projects soon. During their annual Festa dinner, Jimin revealed that he is also working on an album. V, on the other hand, confirmed that he will be releasing a mixtape later this year. Currently, he is in Paris for Celine’s Paris Fashion Show.

On BTS' 9th debut anniversary, the members revealed that they will take a break. Their announcement was well received by BTS ARMY, their fandom, who supported their decision for taking rest. Later, HYBE clarified that BTS is not taking a hiatus. BTS’ RM, V and Jungkook also assured fans that are not disbanding. They recently released their anthology album Proof.

