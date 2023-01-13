BTS' Jimin and Big Bang's Taeyang's Vibe music video released, fans demand 'a full album together'

BTS member Jimin joined hands with Taeyang from Big Bang for a new song, Vibe. The music video was released on January 13 and left fans impressed. This is Jimin's first track after BTS announced hiatus last year to focus on solo careers. Also read: Jimin will collaborate with Taeyang for new song Vibe

The music video features Jimin and Taeyang in a rocking avatar and as they sing about their vibe. It begins with Taeyang taking to the chorus and singing, “I feel it. It’s a vibe.” Jimin joins with his soothing voice and the duo shows some cool moves. The choreography further sets the mood of the song.

Reacting to the song, a fan wrote in the comments section of the video on YouTube, “Taeyang never gets old... he's still vibing like he's 20... and I'm down for God sake can't handle this hotness... To see them in one frame is a blessing... Taeyang and Jimin seriously did us good... this is the YG and HYBE.” Another comment read, “Vibe is perfect ear candy. It’s such feel good pop with just a touch of funk and smoothness in the track and vocals. Jimin slays. And Taeyang… I see you." A fan tweeted, “You ate this up and exceeded everyone’s expectation Park Jimin is this even possible I'm so proud of you.”

Jimin's collaboration with Taeyang was highly-anticipated ever since Jimin had earlier said that he admired the Big Bang member. Jimin was once asked, "Which singer did you respect and admire the most before your debut?" Jimin took no time to reply and said, "You all know the answer. Taeyang- sunbaenim."

Jimin made his debut as a BTS member along with RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V, and Jungkook. The group's first debut song came out in 2013. Besides group tracks, Jimin has three solo tracks with BTS under his credit. This includes Lie (2016), Serendipity (2017), and Filter (2020).

In 2018, Jimin released his first independent song, Promise, which was also co-written and co-composed by him. In 2022, he was part of the song With You, a duet with singer Ha Sung-woon, for TvN's hit drama Our Blues. Jimin along with other BTS members are likely to enlist in the South Korean army soon and will be back as a group sometime in 2025.

