BTS: Jimin and Jungkook 'battle' with their mics, members jam to Save Me in new video. Watch

BTS have released a new video featuring the making of their MTV Unplugged episode. The special episode was aired earlier this year in which BTS had performed to a few of their songs from the album BE and also covered Coldplay's Fix You.

The video, shared on YouTube, begins with the members preparing for the song Telepathy. Ahead of their recording, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook were seen exploring the set. While RM was drawn towards a machine with colourful balls, Jin, Suga, Jimin and V were seen playing video games on the arcade machines placed on the sets.

After their first song, BTS members changed into different outfits for Blue & Grey. During the practice session, the members discussed their arrangement and there also came a point when Suga and Jin accidentally hit each other due to space constraints on the sets. It was during the rehearsal that Jimin and Jungkook also decided to goof around.

Given that the stage was covered with plants, Jimin told the members, “We could totally play the battle game here.” He then pretended to be a part of the game and hid under the bushes while using is mic as a gun. Jungkook played along. They then got into the groove and recorded the track.

They also performed Fix You, with the members practising the lyrics before the performance was shot. BTS then recorded Life Goes On with a live band. Jin and Jimin were excited to be reunited with the live band on the sets and were even seen exchanging pleasantries.

As they reached the finale song, Dynamite, the members sat down together and got their looks fixed before they could record the song. During their wait, BTS broke into an impromptu jam of the old hit track Save Me. Jungkook began singing the song and eventually V and Jin joined in. Jin, at a point, was also seen dancing with V. Jungkook modified the lyrics of the song, leaving everyone in splits.

BTS are currently gearing for their upcoming concert in Los Angeles. The concert will mark the K-pop group's first in-person performance since the Covid-19 pandemic began.