BTS: Jimin hilariously compares himself to Shin-chan at Butter photoshoot, Jungkook goofs around on beach. Watch

BTS members Jimin and Jungkook featured in a new Bangtan Bomb video as they goofed around, posed and enjoyed the beach. The video was released on Bangtan TV's YouTube channel on Tuesday and is from the group members' Butter concept photo version 4. Earlier this year, BTS released their song Butter.

The video started with BTS member Jimin running towards the waves and then coming back to the beach. In the video, he said, "Wow, it's freezing. This is fun." He then walked towards the water again with a swim float.

Jimin posed for his individual shots by jumping into the water, running in a funny pose, trying to jump inside the float. He then went to the cameraperson to check his pictures.

After seeing them he laughed and said, "My bottom is like Crayon Shin-chan." One of the crew members said, "Even from the back, you look cute." Jimin smiled and added, "I look so sentimental." Crayon Shin-chan is a Japanese manga series that made its first appearance in a 1990 Japanese magazine.

The video next featured Jungkook standing with his hands in his pockets. As the camera turned towards him, he said, "It's been a while since I've seen a clear ocean. I really wanted to come to the beach. The weather is not that cold as well. It's super fantastic."

Jungkook then stretched himself and ran on the opposite side away from the camera. Sitting at a distance on the beach, he was seen enjoying the water. After getting up from his spot, he spoke to a person and then ran in another direction.

BTS' official Instagram account had shared the pictures from the Butter photoshoot of the members--RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook in June this year. The group released their single Butter earlier this year and it became the longest-running No.1 Billboard Hot 100 song of the year, staying at the top for nine weeks.

The song broke several records, including the biggest music video premiere on YouTube. It garnered 108.2 million views in 24 hours. BTS later also released a remixed version of Butter, featuring US rapper Megan Thee Stallion, with an additional rap verse.

