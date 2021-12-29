Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Music / BTS: Jimin hilariously compares himself to Shin-chan at Butter photoshoot, Jungkook goofs around on beach. Watch
music

BTS: Jimin hilariously compares himself to Shin-chan at Butter photoshoot, Jungkook goofs around on beach. Watch

BTS: Jimin and Jungkook goofed around and enjoyed the beach in a new video. They also posed for their Butter photoshoot. Watch the video here.
BTS' Jimin and Jungkook feature in a new video.
Published on Dec 29, 2021 07:11 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

BTS members Jimin and Jungkook featured in a new Bangtan Bomb video as they goofed around, posed and enjoyed the beach. The video was released on Bangtan TV's YouTube channel on Tuesday and is from the group members' Butter concept photo version 4. Earlier this year, BTS released their song Butter.

The video started with BTS member Jimin running towards the waves and then coming back to the beach. In the video, he said, "Wow, it's freezing. This is fun." He then walked towards the water again with a swim float.

Jimin posed for his individual shots by jumping into the water, running in a funny pose, trying to jump inside the float. He then went to the cameraperson to check his pictures.

After seeing them he laughed and said, "My bottom is like Crayon Shin-chan." One of the crew members said, "Even from the back, you look cute." Jimin smiled and added, "I look so sentimental." Crayon Shin-chan is a Japanese manga series that made its first appearance in a 1990 Japanese magazine.

RELATED STORIES

The video next featured Jungkook standing with his hands in his pockets. As the camera turned towards him, he said, "It's been a while since I've seen a clear ocean. I really wanted to come to the beach. The weather is not that cold as well. It's super fantastic."

Jungkook then stretched himself and ran on the opposite side away from the camera. Sitting at a distance on the beach, he was seen enjoying the water. After getting up from his spot, he spoke to a person and then ran in another direction.

BTS' official Instagram account had shared the pictures from the Butter photoshoot of the members--RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook in June this year. The group released their single Butter earlier this year and it became the longest-running No.1 Billboard Hot 100 song of the year, staying at the top for nine weeks.

Also Read | BTS: RM says 'I'm okay' days after testing Covid-19 positive, reacts to Suga's post; fan assures 'Got ARMY behind you'

The song broke several records, including the biggest music video premiere on YouTube. It garnered 108.2 million views in 24 hours. BTS later also released a remixed version of Butter, featuring US rapper Megan Thee Stallion, with an additional rap verse.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
bts world bts bts video
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs South Africa Live Score
Omicron
Horoscope Today
India vs South Africa
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election
PM Narendra Modi
India Covid Cases
Ratan Tata
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP