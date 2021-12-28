BTS: RM says 'I'm okay' days after testing Covid-19 positive, reacts to Suga's post; fan assures 'Got ARMY behind you'

A day after BTS member Suga gave an update on his health, group leader RM on Tuesday also shared about his health with his fans. RM, Jin and Suga contracted the Covid-19 days after returning from the US. Last week, BTS' agency Big Hit Music had shared statements informing fans about the three group members.

Taking to Weverse on Tuesday, BTS' RM reacted to Suga's post and wrote, "I'm very okay too." On Monday, Suga had shared his first post after contracting the coronavirus. He had written, "I’m really okay (smiling face symbols) Please don’t worry too much!"

Reacting to RM's comment, a fan wrote on Weverse, "Glad to hear you two. Stay healthy and happy. Got ARMY behind you." "I'm happy to hear that but please take care. We're waiting for you," said another person. "Thank you for also giving us an update, RM. I hope everyone feels better soon ad recovers quickly," commented a Weverse user.

A few fans also asked about BTS member Jin's health. A person said, "We can't wait to hear from Seokjin too. I hope he's okay." "So glad to hear both of you are doing good! How about Jin? Did you hear from him? Hope you three get healed soon and rest be away from covid," commented a fan.

Last week, a part of Big Hit Music's statement informing about Suga read, “BTS member SUGA was confirmed with COVID-19 on Friday, December 24 during his self-quarantine after taking the PCR test immediately upon his return to Korea on Thursday, December 23. SUGA completed his second round of the COVID-19 vaccination in late August and is not presenting any symptoms as of today.”

The statement also said that Suga ‘is currently administering self-care at home per the guidelines of the healthcare authorities’. It added that Suga ‘had a number of personal engagements in the US during BTS’ official time off’ and had tested negative for the ‘PCR test taken before travelling to the US, and began his self-quarantine after taking the PCR test upon his return to Korea’. "He received positive results during quarantine, and there was no contact with the other members," added the statement.

A day after that, Big Hit Music informed about RM and Jin contracting the virus. "BTS members RM and Jin were diagnosed with COVID-19 on the evening of Saturday, December 25. After returning on Friday the 17th from the United States following his personal schedule as part of his official vacation period, RM immediately underwent PCR testing, was found negative and entered into self-quarantine in his home as mandated by COVID-19 control procedures. However, he underwent PCR testing today before his scheduled release from quarantine and was found to be positive for COVID-19; he is currently exhibiting no particular symptoms," read a part of the statement.

"Jin returned to Korea on Monday, December 6 and underwent PCR testing immediately after his return and again before his release from self-quarantine, and was found negative on both occasions. However, feeling flu-like symptoms this afternoon he underwent PCR testing and was found positive for COVID-19 late this evening. He is exhibiting mild symptoms including light fever, and is undergoing self-treatment at home," it added.

It also informed that both RM and Jin have completed their second dose of Covid-19 vaccinations in August. The statement also said that they are ‘currently undergoing self-treatment at home as per health authority guidelines. Neither member had any contact with other members after their return to Korea’.

Earlier this month, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook had returned back to South Korea after performing at four in-person concerts in Los Angeles, US.

