BTS' Suga tests positive for Covid-19, Big Hit Music confirms: 'There was no contact with other members'

BTS member Suga has tested positive for Covid-19. The news was confirmed by BTS' agency Big Hit Music on Friday.

Taking to Weverse, the agency issued a statement informing fans of his diagnosis and added that they will do everything to help Suga recover soon. The statement also added that Suga has not come in contact with his fellow BTS members RM, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

Check out the statement below:

Hello.

This is BIGHIT Music.

BTS member SUGA was confirmed with COVID-19 on Friday, December 24 during his self-quarantine after taking the PCR test immediately upon his return to Korea on Thursday, December 23.

SUGA completed his second round of the COVID-19 vaccination in late August and is not presenting any symptoms as of today. He is currently administering self-care at home per the guidelines of the healthcare authorities.

SUGA, who has had a number of personal engagements in the U.S. during BTS’ official time off, had tested negative for the PCR test taken before travelling to the U.S., and began his self-quarantine after taking the PCR test upon his return to Korea. He received positive results during quarantine, and there was no contact with the other members.

The company places the artists’ health as our top priority, and we will do everything we can to aid SUGA in his speedy recovery. We will also diligently cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the healthcare authorities.

Suga returned from the US earlier this week. The rapper had travelled to the US with his fellow BTS members for a string of events. These include the American Music Awards 2021, an appearance on The Late Late Night Show with James Corden and their four-day live concert – Permission to Dance on Stage in LA.

Also read: BTS: J-Hope welcomes 'bro' RM back from his vacay; V shares a short review of Park Hyung-sik's show Happiness

Following the concert, Big Hit Music announced that the members were going on a break. While a few members returned to South Korea, a few – including Suga – stayed back in the US for travel and personal engagements.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON