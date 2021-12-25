BTS: RM and Jin test positive for Covid-19 after Suga, Big Hit Music confirms, gives update on their symptoms

BTS members RM and Jin have tested positive for Covid-19, Big Hit Music has confirmed. Their diagnosis comes a day after fellow band member Suga tested positive for Covid-19.

In their statement, issued on Weverse, the agency has revealed that RM showed no symptoms. However, Jin has shown mild symptoms. Big Hit Music also confirmed that the BTS members haven't come in contact with each other since they returned from the US, following their concert and trips.

Read their statement below:

Hello.

This is BIGHIT MUSIC.

BTS members RM and Jin were diagnosed with COVID-19 on the evening of Saturday, December 25.

After returning on Friday the 17th from the United States following his personal schedule as part of his official vacation period, RM immediately underwent PCR testing, was found negative and entered into self-quarantine in his home as mandated by COVID-19 control procedures. However, he underwent PCR testing today before his scheduled release from quarantine and was found to be positive for COVID-19; he is currently exhibiting no particular symptoms.

Jin returned to Korea on Monday, December 6 and underwent PCR testing immediately after his return and again before his release from self-quarantine, and was found negative on both occasions. However, feeling flu-like symptoms this afternoon he underwent PCR testing and was found positive for COVID-19 late this evening. He is exhibiting mild symptoms including light fever, and is undergoing self-treatment at home.

RM and Jin both completed their second round of COVID-19 vaccinations in late August, and are currently undergoing self-treatment at home as per health authority guidelines. Neither member had any contact with other members after their return to Korea.

Our company will continue to provide support for the rapid recovery of RM and Jin, placing our highest priority on the health and safety of our artists. We will continue to cooperate fully with the requests and guidelines of healthcare authorities.

Thank you.

Also read: BTS' Suga tests positive for Covid-19, Big Hit Music confirms: 'There was no contact with other members'

RM and Jin, along with Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, had travelled to the US last month where they not only performed at the American Music Awards and appeared on the Late Late Night Show With James Corden but also hosted their four-day Permission to Dance on Stage in LA.

Following the concert, Big Hit had announced that the group would be taking a break from work. While Jin, Jimin and Jungkook returned to South Korea shortly after the concert ended, V and J-Hope holidayed in Hawaii, and RM and Suga had their individual itineraries.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON