BTS: Jimin says performing 3J Butter choreography was difficult for him: 'Jungkook did so well'

BTS members J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook, who are dancers of the group, had treated fans with a special performance on the Butter remix. The trio featured in a dance video last month in which they danced to Megan Thee Stallion's rap portion in the song.

While the performance was smooth like butter, a new Bangtan Bomb revealed that the members performed the portion several times before they were convinced with the output.

In the video, Jimin revealed that it was J-Hope's idea to bring the trio together for the dance. “The reason we did this dance is that it was Hoseok's idea. 'Wouldn't it be nice to show ARMY this new side of us?' (he asked). I think that thought started it. It's been a while since we've done such a difficult choreography. It's been a while since the dancers of the group performed together. I think it's been around four years since 3J last gathered. So J-Hope asked Jungkook and me if we'd like to do it and that's how it started,” he said.

While all three of them worked hard to deliver a perfect performance, Jimin confessed the choreography was harder for him. “Jungkook and Hoseok did so well. This isn't the style of dancing I'm used to so it was difficult (for me). Even learning it was difficult. Jungkook did so well from the start. Though I attended more practice sessions, I still feel like I could've done better,” he confessed.

The video revealed that each member, at certain point, wanted to redo the take because they felt they could do it better. There were also a couple of goof-ups, with J-Hope and Jungkook missing steps during the performance. By the end of the shoot, the members got their perfect shot and Jimin suggested the trio reunites for another such dance routine before the year ends.

BTS recently made the headlines after winning the Daesang (Grand Prize) at 2021 The Fact Music Awards. Besides the Daesang, BTS was also awarded Artist of the Year (Bonsang), Listener’s Choice, Fan N Star Most Voted (Singer), and the U+ Idol Live Popularity Award.