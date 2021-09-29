Run BTS episode 153: Jungkook and Jin impress RM, Suga and J-Hope with their rap; V delivers mini-concert. Watch

BTS returned with Run BTS episode 153 on Tuesday evening and it was as musical as it could get. Members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook were in the mood for karaoke as they revisited some popular Korean songs from the early 2000s in the episode.

The singing session began with Jin and Jungkook rapping together to Loner, by Outsider. The duo's performance left the rap line - RM, Suga and J-Hope - mighty impressed. This was followed by RM performing Memory of the Wind by Naul. The BTS leader's emotionally charged performance left fellow members in splits.

V soon followed, performing two songs. He first sang Coward by Buzz and My Tipsy Confession by Exhibition. Jungkook, reacting to V's consecutive performances, said, “It feels like it'll become Taehyung's concert.”

Jin stepped up to sing the next song, titled Wild Flower by Park Hyo Shin, and impressed fellow BTS members. Suga performed 10 Minutes by Lee Hyori. During the performance, Jungkook confessed that he found Lee Hyori beautiful in the song. Suga also performed My Love By My Side.

Jungkook sang I Love You by Tim and Jimin sang BTS' own song Butter. However, it was J-Hope who brought back memories not just for Korean but also international fans as well when he sang PSY's Gangnam Style.

BTS performs Gangnam Style on Run BTS episode 153.

Following the performances, the member with the least score in the competition was asked to pick a fellow BTS member to perform the penalty task. Since Suga scored the least, he picked RM and together, the duo was asked to go to the Lotto Tower, in Seoul, and cross the sky bridge. RM and Suga not only walked on the bridge but they also perform the Permission to Dance challenge there.

The musical episode was nothing less than a mini-concert for fans. “In Today's Run BTS episode we got a mini taetae concert,” a fan tweeted. “It was a mini concert for ARMY..sooo good and Yoongi was on different level..he was having so much fun I loved it,” another fan said.

While the latest Run BTS was the perfect musical treat for fans, numerous BTS fans are also looking forward to BTS' first in-person concert post the pandemic in the US. The group recently announced that they are heading to Los Angeles, where they will perform at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium for four nights: November 27-28 and December 1-2.