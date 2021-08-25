Run BTS episode 148: ARMY call RM, Suga and other members 'husband material', Jimin and Jungkook role play

A new episode of Run BTS, a new task at hand. BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook dressed in dungarees for Run BTS episode 148. The members, divided into two groups, were tasked to put together a living room.

While one team featured members RM, Jin, J-Hope and V, the other had Suga, Jimin and Jungkook. The episode kicked off with the crew testing the members' knowledge of interior design. With questions ranging from different tiles to wallpapers, RM and Suga impressed fans with their knowledge on the subject.

For the unversed, Suga wanted to be an architect as a child. The members reminded viewers about the rapper's childhood dream. Suga also revealed that he designed his studio himself. After their quiz was done, the two teams began work on their respective rooms.

While Jimin and Jungkook from Suga's team and RM and Jin from Jin's team assembled the furniture, Suga, J-Hope and V painted the walls of their respective spaces.

In between their tasks, Jimin and Jungkook squeezed in a short role-play that left fans in splits. ARMY also found themselves laughing courtesy of the editors' hilarious captions for each member. By the end of the episode, fans couldn't help but describe them as 'husband material.'

Check out a few fan reactions below:

BTS members RM and Suga impressed fans with their knowledge of interior design.

BTS members gave fans 'husband material' vibes.

Run BTS editors left fans in splits yet again.

ARMY couldn't help but laugh when Jungkook raised his hand to answer a question but turned towards the members for help in Run BTS episode 148.

A fan gushed over BTS singer V's idea of the interior.

BTS singers Jimin and Jungkook added a flavour of role play.

JIN: Peekaboo 🙈

RUN BTS ep 148 💜 pic.twitter.com/Gkfzwu8Uca — 티파니💜진⁷ (@tippieness) August 24, 2021

The new Run BTS episode appears to be divided into two parts. The big reveal of the rooms is likely to take place next week. The design-themed episode is mellow, as compared to their previous Run BTS outing.

Over the course of a three-part Joseon Dynasty era-themed series, BTS members were seen participating in a treasure hunt of sorts. They were tasked to find the ARMY headstone along with the thieves who stole it in the first place. Dressed in traditional outfits, the members tracked down the headstone and thieves in a chaotic and hilarious climax episode.

Also read: Run BTS episode 147: Suga steals the show with his dumb charades, cameraman gets trapped in jail

BTS last released a song in July, titled Permission to Dance. Although the members are yet to announce their new song or album, BTS leader RM sparked rumours of the group's comeback in his recent live session with Jin.