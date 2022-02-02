BTS' Jimin shares first post from hospital after appendicitis surgery, contracting coronavirus. Here's what he said

BTS member Jimin has shared his first post after he recently underwent appendicitis surgery and also tested positive for Covid-19. Taking to fan community forum Weverse on Wednesday, Jimin wrote to the ARMY, "You were worried about it right? I'm recovering well."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In another post, he wrote, "I'm worried and I'm afraid. Though, I think I will be able to leave the hospital soon! I'm recovering well. I also ate all three meals of rice (smiling emoji). Please wait a minute. I will recover my skills and go."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier this week on Monday, BTS' agency Big Hit Music had issued a statement on Weverse. A part of it read, "Jimin experienced sudden abdominal pain along with a mild sore throat on January 30 in the afternoon. He visited a hospital emergency room for a thorough examination, and also took a PCR test. Jimin was diagnosed with acute appendicitis and was tested positive for Covid-19. He underwent surgery following physician advice early morning on Monday, January 31. "

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"According to the medical staff, the surgery was successful and Jimin is currently recuperating after his procedure. He will be receiving a few days of in-patient treatment for Covid-19 in conjunction with postoperative care. He is currently experiencing a mild sore throat but is making a speedy recovery, and had no contact with the other members during the infectious stage," it added.

In December, BTS members RM, Jin and Suga had contracted the coronavirus, shortly after the group had returned from a series of live shows in the United States. Jimin is the fourth member of the group to test positive for Covid-19.

Also Read | BTS' Jimin undergoes appendicitis surgery, tests Covid-19 positive, Big Hit Music share statement

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The concerts in the US were BTS' first in the country since 2019, when they toured across Asia, Europe and North America. BTS members--RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook--had in November 2021 travelled to the US for their in-person Los Angeles concerts. Post that, the members announced they were taking an extended period of rest.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON