BTS' Jimin switches group's Twitter account to his personal profile, says: 'Don't know how to change it back'

BTS member Jimin on Friday changed the profile picture and cover photo of the group's official Twitter handle. He also added 'Jimin Park' after removing the group's name. All seven members use one account on Twitter. The current BTS' Twitter display photo is a baby picture of Jimin. (Also Read | Jungkook shows his dance moves amid Covid-19 recovery, V says ‘corona really lost to him’. Watch)

The cover picture is also of BTS' Jimin sporting blue hair and showing a finger heart as he holds a mic. Jimin changed the bio too which reads, "Anyway, Park Jimin." Later, Jimin tweeted from BTS' account, "I don't know how to change it back to original. I don't know anyway. #JIMIN."

The change that appears to be a part of Jimin's April Fool's Day prank was also extended on Instagram. On his Instagram profile, Jimin changed his profile picture to that of HYBE chairman Bang Si-hyuk. He changed the bio to 'BTS' father'.

Jimin made changes on Twitter.

Jimin made changes on Instagram.

Reacting to Jimin making the changes, fans tweeted. A person said, "Don't need to change it for today. Keep it like this. Happy April Fool #JIMIN." Another fan wrote, "Can we just leave it like it is. I like this layout." "The baby photo profile pic thooooooooooooooooo," tweeted a fan. "This man takes April fools seriously," said another fan.

A fan also wrote, "Not me waking up to this notification and thinking it was one those annoying 'You should follow this person' things from some fake account." "I thought this was some random fan account," tweeted another fan. "Why did I only just realise now that this was meant to be a joke for April fools?? I was like oh it’s not his birthday so I guess we’re just celebrating park jimin today!!!" said another fan.

On the other hand, RM also updated his Instagram name and bio. RM changed his name to MR and added 'remove' in his bio. As translated by BTS weverse translation, MR removed means acapella.

RM also updated his Instagram name and bio.

Jin too changed his Instagram profile photo to that of Jhin, a character in the game League of Legends. He changed his bio from ‘Jin of BTS from BIGHIT MUSIC’ to ‘In the field, I bloom like a flower blooming in red dawn’.

Jin too changed his Instagram profile photo.

However, this isn't the first time that group has done something like this on Twitter. In 2019, the members changed their avatars and their pictures on Twitter. Jin had changed the layout on Twitter featuring himself holding a black tiger prawn. He pretended as if it were talking on a phone and also tweeted “Hello?” Later, Suga and J-Hope had also made changes. They had changed the name to SOPE, which they said was the name for the 'number one best singers in Korea'. It was the combination of their names.

