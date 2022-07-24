BTS: Jimin talks about going on diet, makes bracelets as he visits workshop in new vlog. Watch his message for ARMY

BTS Jimin spoke about gaining weight and going on a diet in his new vlog. Taking to their YouTube channel, Bangtan TV shared a 25-minute-long video in which Jimin made bracelets after visiting a workshop. (Also Read | BTS: Jimin shares pic of '7' tattoo for first time, says he wanted to show it during performance)

The video started with Jimin sitting in his car on his way to the shop. He said, "I've always wanted to go to a workshop and make jewellery. I've always wanted to try it. You all know that I like jewellery. So I thought I could go and make some simple bracelets for today. So that's where I'm going right now."

He also said, "I got my wisdom tooth pulled out. After I got my wisdom tooth out I ate more and gained weight. I'm about 64.7 kg right now. I'm gonna make jewellery and go on a diet."

At the workshop, Jimin worked on making the jewellery. However, he broke the blade of the saw, he was working with, twice. He said, "I'm so sorry. I just broke the last one and broke it again. I'm very sorry." After getting the second replacement of the blade Jimin said, "Please last this time."

After sawing, Jimin filed the metal and continued with the process to make the bracelet. As he hammered a metal piece, he asked the people, "Don't I look like an employee here? Are you here to pick up a project? What if I become your best apprentice?" Jimin continued working on the jewellery and said, "It feels so exciting. This is fun. So much effort goes into this."

Jimin, after finishing making the bracelets, said, "I'll wear one on each wrist. It went faster than I expected." Wearing them he showed it to the camera and said, "These are the nice bracelets I made. I'm so satisfied and had so much fun. The hammering was especially fun for me. The shaping process was fun. The sawing part was the hardest. It was so fun. If ARMY wants to try this kind of hobby too or if you want to make something valuable for yourself in a quiet place, it'll be fun to go to a workshop like this."

Bangtan TV has been sharing videos featuring the vlogs of BTS members every week. So far V shared his vlog where he had meals with his crew, played golf and travelled around the city. In J-Hope's vlog, he gave a glimpse of the shooting of his latest album, Jack in the Box. The vlogs of RM, Jin, Suga, and Jungkook are yet to be released.

