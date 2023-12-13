BTS' Jimin's dad posts intimate farewell photos; thanks ARMY for love and support as son begins his military duty

The day is here when all BTS members, including Jin, J-Hope, RM, Suga, Jungkook, Jimin, and Taehyung, are serving in the military. The South Korean K-pop group plans to reunite in 2025. Jungkook and Jimin enlisted on December 12. Since the other members were already in their military camps, fans were curious about who would be there to see them off. Jimin's father shared a touching photo, hinting that he was present at the farewell site.

Jimin, Jungkook(MAGNATE Instagram, BIGHIT music )

BTS’ Jimin's father shares enlistment photos

Mr. Park, Jimin's father, is a familiar figure to the ARMY fandom as he runs the well-known MAGNATE café in his hometown of Busan, which is a popular spot for fans. On December 12, Jimin commenced his obligatory military service, joining forces with the group's youngest member, Jungkook, as fellow soldiers.

The Filter singer’s dad shared a photo with his son on the café's Instagram, saying goodbye. He wrote a thank-you message in three languages—Korean, Japanese, and English—for the fandom. In the picture, Jimin's father is standing on one side of him, and it appears that Jimin's youngest brother, Park Ji Hyun, is on the other side, waving goodbye together. The caption reads“Hello, I'm ZM-illennial. I sent my son well. Your support gave Jimin a lot of strength. I heartily thank you.” Mr. Park not only posted on his social media but also added the same picture to his Instagram story, featuring Jimin's song Promise playing in the background.

Jungkook and Jimin to receive military training under BTS’ Jin

For the unversed, within the Companion Soldiers program, Jimin and Jungkook will receive training together at the same basic training center—a facility they will reportedly share with the oldest member of the group Kim Seokjin. Given that Jin is now a leader in the camp, he may have the opportunity to mentor other members.

