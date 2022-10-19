Jin interacts with BTS ARMY after sharing first glimpse, release date of The Astronaut ahead of his military enlistment

BTS' eldest member Jin on Wednesday interacted with ARMY, a day after sharing the first glimpse and announcing the release date of his first official solo single The Astronaut. This comes just weeks ahead of Jin enlisting in South Korea's military service. He will be followed by other BTS members--RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook and V. (Also Read | BTS’ Jin to collab with Coldplay for solo album in October? Agency reacts)

Taking to BigHit Music's Twitter account on Tuesday evening, Jin treated fans to a teaser, the title and the schedule of The Astronaut's release. He shared the clip with the caption, "The Astronaut. 2022.10. 28. 1PM (KST) #Jin #TheAstronaut." He also posted the Youtube link to the teaser. In the over-two-minute long clip, an astronaut exited a spacecraft and travelled through space. The astronaut passed by the moon, a satellite and rocks. The clip ended with the astronaut being hurled through space only to pause briefly before being engulfed by a flash of blinding light.

BTS' agency BigHit Music also issued a statement on Weverse that read, "Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. BTS member Jin’s first official solo single, 'The Astronaut,' will be released on October 28, 2022. Since it’s a song made with so much love toward the fans, we hope 'The Astronaut' can be a gift to all of you. We also prepared various promotions for the fans throughout the preparation process of this single."

It also added, "Please show a lot of anticipation and support for this promotion, where you can meet various sides of Jin. Pre-order date: From 11 AM, Wednesday, October 19, 2022 (KST) Release date: From 1 PM, Friday, October 28, 2022 (KST). Thank you." The single is reportedly a collaboration between Jin and Coldplay.

Earlier this week, BigHit Music confirmed that BTS will join the military service. After all the members finish their military service, they will reconvene as a group 'around 2025'.

A part of the statement read, "Group member Jin will initiate the process as soon as his schedule for his solo release is concluded at the end of October. He will then follow the enlistment procedure of the Korean government. Other members of the group plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans. Both the company and the members of BTS are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment." BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook recently performed a free concert in Busan.

