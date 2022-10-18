BTS’ Jin to collab with Coldplay for solo album in October? Agency reacts: ‘Details will be revealed later’

BTS member Jin is all set to become the next one to mark his solo debut after J-Hope. During BTS’ performance at World Expo 2030 Busan concert, Jin announced the news of his solo outing, which left fans excited. Soon after he broke the news, reports suggested that he will be collaborating with the British rock band, Coldplay for his first single album. Also read: BTS to serve military duty, HYBE confirms: Jin will begin process by October end

Responding to all speculations, a representative from BTS’ agency BigHit Music, confirmed the dates of Jin’s album release. However, they have also asked for more time to share details about the much-awaited album amid collaboration speculations. “Jin will release his solo single at the end of October,” Soompi quoted the agency as saying. When asked about reports of collaboration between Jin and Coldplay, the rep commented, “The exact details of the date and time, collaboration, and more will be revealed later. We ask for your understanding.”

Meanwhile, BTS members — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook — will be soon joining the compulsory military service in South Korea. Jin will be the first one to begin his process for the same around October-end, after wrapping up his work commitments. Others will join as and when they are asked to.

The agency said in a statement, “BIGHIT MUSIC is proud to announce today that the members of BTS are currently moving forward with plans to fulfill their military service. After the phenomenal concert to support Busan’s bid for the World Expo 2030, and as each individual embarks on solo endeavors, it’s the perfect time and the members of BTS are honored to serve.”

“Since the creation of BTS over ten years ago, the band has risen to international success, broken records, and catapulted K-Pop into the global stratosphere. BIGHIT MUSIC has focused to the milestone moment when it would be possible to respect the needs of the country and for these healthy young men to serve with their countrymen, and that’s now. Group member Jin will initiate the process as soon as his schedule for his solo release is concluded at the end of October. He will then follow the enlistment procedure of the Korean government. Other members of the group plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans. Both the company and the members of BTS are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment,” the statement read.

