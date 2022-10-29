BTS' Jin leaves fans 'crying' during his live concert with Coldplay, says 'I love you'; Chris Martin hugs, kisses him

BTS member Jin performed live on Friday for the last time before departing to join the South Korean military services. Jin joined British rock band Coldplay at their Argentina concert, Music of the Spheres World Tour, and sang his first-ever solo The Astronaut. Amid cheers from the audience, Jin also expressed his love for the BTS ARMY. During the concert, Coldplay singer Chris Martin also hugged and kissed Jin. Chris also shared his conversation with Jin a few months ago which lead to the collaboration. (Also Read | Jin's The Astronaut is perfect parting gift to BTS ARMY before he joins military)

In the middle of singing, Jin ran towards Chris who stood smiling in the middle of the stage with his arms wide open. As Jin held him, Chris hugged him back and also kissed him on his head. They also sang the track The Astronaut and danced together on stage. After his performance, Jin said, "And I love you ARMY, you all", bowed at the audience and walked out off the stage.

Reacting to the clip, a fan wrote, "What a performance. Jin is so talented. This performance will stay my favourite for a long time. The high note was amazing." Another fan tweeted, "This song is not just a song, it's an emotion. I truly think this song is THE LOVE SONG for me. I was crying during watching this. AND I LOVE YOU this part hits different!!"

A Twitter user wrote, "I love the part where Jin was running back towards Chris and he was beaming with pride waiting for Jin with his wide open arms. It’s like a big brother who’s happily welcoming his little brother. The song is beautiful and so is Jin’s voice." “This is not a goodbye, this is an assurance of him coming back to us soon. Words are not enough to express how much we love you, Seokjin!” tweeted a fan.

This isn't the first time that BTS collaborated with Coldplay. Last year, they came together for their song My Universe. Speaking about BTS, Chris said on stage on Friday, "About six months ago, one of their (BTS) members called me up and he said, 'I have to leave the band in December for two years and join the army in Korea because that's the rules there. I need a song that says goodbye to everybody for a little while, that tells them that I love them."

He continued, "Because like all bands we need you, it's you that really does everything, it's you that's the magic. and so I said, 'Ok. We'll do a song together'. Instead of being worried about it, I feel so excited about it, so grateful for this relationship we have with BTS." Chris also said, "He has flown all the way here from Korea. The last time you'll see him for a couple of years, he has to go join the army, which is serious stuff. And we hope it goes ok."

Recently, BTS agency BigHit Music announced that the members would enlist in the military, putting an end to a debate about whether they should be exempt from the mandatory service requirement of about two years. Jin, the eldest member, said he would sign up in December.

