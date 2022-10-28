Jin's The Astronaut is perfect parting gift to BTS ARMY before he joins military, fans call it ‘Oscar worthy'. Watch

BTS' eldest member Jin on Friday finally unveiled his first solo The Astronaut leaving fans emotional with his perfect parting gift before he leaves to join the military services. Taking to YouTube, HYBE shared the official music video treating fans to Jin's song. The video started with Jin looking at a burning spaceship in a field as he sat in a deserted place. The over five-minute-long song then showed BTS' Jin solving crossword puzzles sitting comfortably in his bed. (Also Read | Coldplay shares brief clip of Jin's new song The Astronaut, teases BTS ARMY)

The lyrics of the song started with: 'You and me an unending history/Oh you became my universe'. The video also showed Jin spending time with a little girl--they played, shared conversations, clicked pictures together and he taught her to ride a bicycle. In the clip, Jin walked and ran through the streets and also came across an astronaut suit. After approaching the burning spacecraft, Jin is transported to a galaxy.

The video showed him near the spaceship. However, as it leaves Earth, Jin also comes back home to the little girl. The lyrics of the song also go: 'When I'm with you, there's no one else/I get heaven to myself/When I'm with you, there's no one else/I feel this way I've never felt' and 'When I'm with you, there's no one else/A life, a sparkle in your eyes/Heaven comin' through/And I love you.' In the video, Coldplay singer Chris Martin made a cameo as a news reporter.

BTS ARMY was left 'teary-eyed' as they felt that the song is a gift before Jin leaves to join the South Korean army. Sharing a clip on Twitter, a fan wrote, "The kid is army and we’ve had so much fun but he has to leave us but he’ll come back cuz we’re family." "The song and MV made me cry so much like so much. I really love it. Thank you Jin so much for the amazing art you gave us," tweeted another person.

A person said, "I think he is from the moon and the other members are from different stars. In the mv, he drew 7 stars around the earth. So the earth is the home for all 7 members." "Oscar-worthy if you ask me. It needs to be movie," said a Twitter user. Another fan tweeted, "It's so good I'm crying, we love you Jin. This is so beautiful."

Recently Chris and Jin's conversation was shared on Twitter by BTS' official account. A part of Chris' conversation read, "And thank you for inspiring the song. When we spoke about you having to leave for a while and missing the band and your fans, it was really powerful. I think the song found its way because of that conversation."

Jin also said, "Thank you so much for working so closely on this song with me, and listening to my opinions every step of the way. I feel super honoured to have worked with you, my superstar, my bro." The Astronaut is a pop rock genre song that is a collaboration between Jin and Coldplay. It is co-written by Jin and Coldplay.

