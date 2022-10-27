Coldplay shares brief clip of Jin's new song The Astronaut, teases BTS ARMY; fans say: ‘I'm already in tears'. Watch

A day after BTS' eldest member Jin shared the teaser of his solo single The Astronaut, British rock band Coldplay singer Chris Martin shared a brief clip of the song. Taking to Twitter, Chris Martin posted a video of his computer in his recording studio. The clip started with a close-up of the system as the song played on. (Also Read | BTS' Jin to play his solo The Astronaut for first time live at Coldplay's Argentina concert)

A few moments later, the clip showed Chris lip-syncing to the song and laughing. He shared the video with the caption, "The Astronaut // 28 October // (purple heart, boy face and rocket emojis)." Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "I'm speechless, and that doesn't happen very often!! This is heavenly!! Congrats to Jin & Coldplay!!! I can't wait to hear the full song!!"

The Astronaut // 28 October // 10월 28일 💜🧑‍🚀 pic.twitter.com/IqHoqEBBKL — Coldplay (@coldplay) October 26, 2022

Another person said, "This is going to be everything! This is going to be the air to my lungs! The sun to my days! The comfort I seek! I will not even need food, this will be on repeat! It will be my photosynthesis!!!! This is going to become every fiber of my body!!! This will be breaking records." "I wasn't intented to be emotionally destroyed at least till the song premiere but I'm already in tears. Jokes aside #JinXColdplay is so beautiful," read a comment. "Chris, thank you for Namjoon level spoiler!!! We are so SO excited!!!!! I won't be able to sleep now!!!" commented a Twitter user.

On Wednesday evening, BTS' Jin posted the teaser of the music video of The Astronaut. In the 38-second long clip, Jin sat on a huge rock dressed in formals looking into the distance. The clip ended with Jin overlooking a huge field on which a spaceship burnt after crashing. Jin is scheduled to perform his new solo at Coldplay's concert, Music of the Spheres World Tour, in Argentina on October 28.

Hoy conocí lo que es la envidia, mi amiga me envía esto.. diciéndome: este no es el que te gusta?

Si, Dai.. El es el amor de mi vida #JinEnArgentina #Jin pic.twitter.com/p5zNPQrRJP — Los clones de BTS⁷ 💚🐍💜 (@chelleruffi) October 27, 2022

Recently, he travelled to the country and also attended Coldplay's concert. In several videos posted on Twitter, Jin grooved as Coldplay performed. He also sang with the band as they crooned My Universe, their collab with BTS. Jin was dressed in a white T-shirt, black jacket and pants.

The Astronaut will release on Friday at 1 pm (KST). "Since it's a song made with so much love toward the fans, we hope The Astronaut can be a gift to all of you," according to a statement on Weverse by BTS' agency BigHit Music.

