BTS' Jin loses job as game planner after failing to negotiate salary: 'I got kicked out'

BTS member Jin has revealed that he was kicked out soon after he joined a job as part of his reality TV show Office Warrior Kim Seok Jin, because he failed to negotiate his salary successfully. The musician, who signed as part of the K-pop group BTS with Big Hit Entertainment nine years ago, said he asked the company to pay him the amount the agency had been paying him. The gaming company could not afford Jin and let him go. Also Read| BTS ARMY reacts after Indian teacher apologises for threatening student who was a fan

For those who are not aware, Jin is collaborating with MapleStory, an online game developed by the South Korean company Wizet. As part of the collaboration, Jin appears in the web reality show Office Warrior Kim Seok Jin! in which he lives the life of a corporate employee. The show featured Jin acing his first ever interview for an office job and immediately getting hired as an intern, following which he got his ID photograph clicked, and created an impressive PPT about his ideas for the game.

While ARMY loved watching Jin trying his best to deliver a strong presentation, he later revealed that he ended up not getting the job due to some other mistake. Taking to Weverse, a fan told Jin, "After watching all the series videos I could see how much fun you had and that you were serious about your PowerPoint." In response, the K-pop star revealed, "I got kicked out because I failed negotiating my yearly salary. because I asked for as much as bighit."

Jin has maintained his Office Warrior persona on his social media accounts. Previously also, he remained in his character as he complained about the tedious process of making PPTs. He wrote on Weverse, "After doing a PowerPoint presentation this time, I have come to respect all the people who do PowerPoint presentations. I had around 10 opinions and it is a shame/bummer that only 3-4 went out but I am still relieved that I said a lot of what I wanted to."

The reality show premiered its first episode on August 16, and the second on August 18. A bonus behind-the-scenes episode will air on August 25.

