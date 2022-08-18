BTS ARMY reacts after Indian teacher says 'no reason to defame' group, apologises for threatening student who was a fan

The Indian teacher, who threatened a student for being a fan of BTS, has apologised and said that there is 'no reason to defame' the group. Taking to Instagram, the teacher, Siddhartha Misra, posted a video and also praised BTS' ‘hard work’ in their field. (Also Read | BTS ARMY reacts as teacher allegedly threats student for being group's fan)

In the clip, the teacher said, "I'm sorry, I take my words back." He continued saying that the student should also understand that teachers work hard to give their maximum concentration in classes and teach the children well. However, he added that the student was wrong as her comment 'BTS ARMY' made it difficult for other students to clear their doubts.

Speaking about BTS, he said, "I respect music. BTS is very good. They have put a lot of hard work in their field, in their industry. So, there is no reason to defame them. And I want all you guys to work hard to achieve your targets to clear JEE, NEET, and reach that level where BTS is in their field."

Reacting to the video, a BTS fan commented, "I agree that the girl should be focusing on the studies but also as a teacher, you should have self-control and patience. It's okay… it happens sometimes... just keep this in mind next time… no hate..." A person wrote, "Appreciate the apology but you don’t have to say fake things like you respect them cause you clearly don't. The way you got so angry and even threatened her with violence and kept on using crude words for a minute and a half just because of a 'BTS ARMY'."

A comment read, "The language would have been way more polite!! But it's good you understood that your tone was way too rude and have apologized for the same so it's good. On the other hand, the student too should understand that she was wrong and wouldn't have commented BTS army while she was studying." An Instagram user said, "We all BTS armys appreciate your apology."

Earlier, a video was shared online in which Siddhartha said, “Hey, hey BTS fan. If you don’t have food in your home, BTS won’t come to cook for you. Just heard songs of the guys who put on lipsticks and dance to the songs. You all become happy just by listening to their songs... If you weren’t a girl, I would’ve grabbed your collar and slapped you.”

BTS, one of the biggest boy bands in the world, is from South Korea. The group consists of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. They have a massive fan following in India and other parts of the world. BTS debuted under Big Hit Entertainment in 2013 and have been nominated for Grammys twice.

They have won many awards in the last few years. Their hit songs comprise Pied Piper, Blood Sweat and Tears, ON, DNA, Danger, Butter, and Dynamite among many others. They have also collaborated with Coldplay, Nicki Minaj, Steve Aoki, Halsey, Benny Blanco, Snoop Dogg, and Megan Thee Stallion among others.

