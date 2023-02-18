BTS' Jin makes brief Instagram comeback as he wishes J-Hope on birthday; RM, Suga, Jimin, V share message for rapper

Jin, the eldest member of BTS, made a brief comeback to Instagram as he wished J-Hope on his 29th birthday. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Jin posted a comment on J-Hope's week-old post. He wrote, "Jwehope happy birthday." Replying to his comment, V also added the same message along with a laughing emoji. (Also Read | When J-Hope was enraged after BTS members left him at a New Zealand gas station: I don't know whether to kill you or not)

J-Hope, on Friday night, hosted a live session on Weverse where he celebrated his birthday with fans by cutting a cake. BTS member Jimin also made a brief appearance on his live and wished his friend. The duo spoke about Jin after Jimin revealed that he got a message from him on Friday.

J-Hope asked, "He messaged?" and Jimin replied, "I messaged him first. He said he said he wants to eat mulhoe (spicy raw fish soup)." J-Hope asked if the food in the military camp is 'suiting him'.

Jimin later said, "Jin hyung just misses people and wants to perform, stuff like that is hard, he said." J-Hope added, "Of course, he wants to perform, there's a lot of things one can't do." Earlier, talking about Jin, J-Hope told fans, "I wonder what is Jin hyung doing? If he is doing okay. If he was here he would send me a message like 'Happy Birthday J-Hope'. Jin hyung would be doing great wherever he is."

Talking about Jimin on live, J-Hope also said, "I'm spending a lot of time with Jiminie these days. I gamed last night with Jimin until dawn. He is also working really hard these days. Funnily enough, I keep meeting Jimin a lot these days."

He also spoke about his documentary, J-Hope In The Box. "As you saw in the documentary, I'm filming content for Hope On The Street, it's almost complete but I'm also curious how and when it'll come out. As I said earlier, I wondered whether this documentary, will come out or not. The time has gone past really that quickly, from last year lollapalooza to now."

Speaking about Suga, J-Hope revealed that he prepared a cake for him. Suga also wished J-Hope during his live session. J-Hope said, "Suga is going on tour. Right, honestly I really want to cheer on the members for their solo stages and performances a lot. I'm curious how (he's) preparing for it."

Taking to his Instagram Stories, RM posted a brief clip of a van parked on the street with J-Hope's face and a birthday message on it. Recording the video, RM said, "Happy birthday bro." J-Hope reposted it on his Instagram with heart eyes emojis. V also wished J-Hope with an old picture featuring the rapper, Jimin, and Jungkook.

