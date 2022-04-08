BTS: Jin's performance to be limited at LA concert due to surgery; ARMY says his presence is 'more than enough'

In disappointing news for the BTS Army, it has been revealed that Jin will have a limited performance at the band's Permission To Dance concert in Las Vegas due to an injury. However, the ARMY took it in stride and sent best wishes to Jin. His fans said that Jin's health is a priority for them and his presence alone at the concert is enough. Also Read| BTS: Arooj Aftab recalls meeting K-pop group at Grammys; says she talked to them about Pakistan BTS ARMY

BTS will soon start their four in-person concerts--Permission To Dance On Stage, in Las Vegas. They will perform at the Allegiant Stadium on April 8-9 and April 15-16. Jin, who had recently undergone surgery after injuring his left index finger, has been asked to do limited choreography on the stage to avoid any complications. Big Hit, the media agency that handles the K-pop group, made the announcement on Thursday, a day before BTS was due to perform its first concert.

The statement read, "It was the opinion of the medical personnel that Jin should refrain from vigorous movement as any impact on his finger due to the amount of activities increased more than necessary, while he is still recovering from the injury, may cause another surgery."

It continued, “While the artist himself strongly wished to participate in the performance in full, our company has decided to follow physician advice and minimize Jin’s movements during the BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LAS VEGAS concerts on all the above mentioned dates (April 8, 9, 15, 16). As a result, Jin’s choreography and stage performance will be limited to a certain extent. We ask for your understanding and support from all our fans."

BTS fans were in full support of the decision and wished good health to the BTS member. One wrote, "That's okay, take your time Jin, your health always comes first. wishing a fast recovery." Another commented, "Wishing for his fast recovery, your health is more important than anything else." More fans wrote, "Your presence is more than enough."

Meanwhile, Las Vegas has turned all purple ahead of BTS's first performance. The Fountains of Bellagio in Las Vegas also gave a grand welcome to the band and its fans with a BTS-themed fountain show, which featured their English hits Butter and Dynamite. Several properties were also lit up in purple colours with signages reading Borahaegas to welcome BTS to the city.

The term Borahae was coined by BTS member V during a concert in 2016, with Bora being the Korean word for Violet. "Borahae," or "I Purple You," means “I’ll love you till the end of days" since purple is the last colour of the rainbow. The phrase Borahaegas combines Borahae with saranghae, which means I love you.

