BTS: Arooj Aftab recalls meeting K-pop group at Grammys; says she talked to them about Pakistan BTS ARMY

BTS members RM, Jungkook, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga, and V recently made an appearance at the 2022 Grammy Awards, and BTS ARMY expectedly wants to know everything about it. The K-pop group, which has fans from all across the world, has been getting questions about their interactions with other celebrities. Meanwhile, the ARMY is also requesting answers from the celebrities who were spotted talking to the group at the Grammys. Also Read| BTS: V reveals what he whispered to Olivia Rodrigo at Grammys, says he cried after group didn't win award

Brooklyn-based Pakistani singer, Arooj Aftab, who won her first Grammy Award at this year's ceremony for her song Mohabbat, has now revealed her conversation with the group at the. Answering the fans' questions in a video on her Instagram account, the musician revealed that she had told BTS about their Pakistani fans during their chat.

She said, "One thing, first of all, absolutely, 100% that I need to talk to you about and respond to you is what did BTS say. Nothing man, they didn't say anything. I went up to them, and I said, 'Hey guys, What's up, let's take a photo.' Because we were all sitting right there next to each other the entire night, and they were like, 'sure, of course. Yeah, congratulations.' We took a photo and then I said, 'the Pakistani BTS ARMY loves you,' and they said, 'thanks,' and then I went back to my seat."

BTS ARMY said thanks to Arooj for sharing the conversation. One wrote, "Love that you first address the BTS Pakistan Army Lolol," while another commented, "Omg thank you for addressing the important BTS question." A third one wrote, "Thank you for giving the message. For that pakistani BTS armies love you and are proud of you, thank you so so much."

Fans of the K-pop group in Pakistan had been requesting Arooj to share details of their meeting ever since she shared a video from the Grammys showing Donatella Versace sitting a few rows ahead of her. BTS could also be seen in the video talking to this year's host Trevor Noah.

Several fans commented that their eyes immediately went to BTS and it was only after reading the video's caption that they noticed Donatella. A fan commented on Arooj's post, "Am I the only one who was looking at BTS and notice Versace after reading caption???" Several others requested her to share the details of her conversation with BTS, while others hoped for a collab between her and the K-pop group.

Arooj, who won the award for her song Mohabbat in the Best Global Performance category, has become the first Pakistani woman to receive the trophy. After receiving the award, she said on the Grammy stage, "I think I'm gonna faint. Wow, thank you so much."

Meanwhile, BTS was nominated at the Grammys for the best pop duo/group performance award, for their English single Butter, but they lost it to Doja Cat and SZA. They also performed the song at the ceremony for which they received a standing ovation. They will soon start their four in-person concerts--Permission To Dance On Stage, in Las Vegas. They will perform at the Allegiant Stadium on April 8, April 9, April 15, and April 16.

