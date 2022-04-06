BTS: V reveals what he whispered to Olivia Rodrigo at Grammys, says he cried after group didn't win award
- BTS: V spoke about what he told Olivia Rodrigo at the Grammys. He also opened up about his reaction after the group didn't win the best pop duo/group performance award.
BTS member V has revealed what he whispered in singer Olivia Rodrigo's ear at the 2022 Grammy Awards. Taking to Weverse, V also revealed his reaction after the group didn't win the best pop duo/group performance award. BTS members--RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook were nominated for the award for their English single Butter. However, they lost to Doja Cat and SZA. (Also Read | BTS: V teaches Jon Batiste Korean as they go out for meal after Grammys, shares pic with his ‘jazz queen’ Lady Gaga)
As translated by the Instagram user, btsweverse_translation, a fan asked V what he whispered to Olivia. He said, "Just an important business. We know each other well right. I didn’t even use English." Another fan said, "So Olivia listened to Korean and acted she was so surprised. You are really a pro." V replied, "I didn’t say Korean (to her too)."
When a fan said, "It is so funny that you didn’t use English. Olivia is very good at acting", V replied, "She is a hero Olivia."
A fan asked V if he felt sad for not winning the Grammys. He replied, as translated by Twitter user, @BTStranslation_, "Since Doja's song is really good so it's right, haha it was clean. But I cried."
A fan said, "Grammy was not a big deal." V replied, "I’m so sorry but I heard these words for about 20,000 times. Seems like you need to find another word."
When a fan asked how he felt after he met Lady Gaga, V said, "I’m so sorry..(purple heart emoji). It feels so great." V also responded to a fan asking him on giving Suga money at the Seoul airport ahead of their recent US travel. The fan asked, "Please explain the airport 10000 Korean won ( ₹623 approx) rumour." The singer said, "There was 10000 won inside my pocket and I know I will lose it someday so I just gave someone who in front of me."
When a fan said that Las Vegas is difficult to pronounce and added that they will stay awake till 2 am like V, he laughed and said, "I also haven’t been to Las Vegas that much so I don’t really know."
When a fan asked if they leave BTS fandom and start liking another male idol, what would he do, V replied, "Should you must leave? Hahahahahaha. No, but you can like both of them right." Another ARMY said that they won't leave BTS ever. V responded, "Right, we're gganbu (best buddies) right. My sleep suddenly went away."
A fan shared the news that they became prefect and V said, "Oh!! As expected Weverse got some interesting questions like this. What do you want to do after you became a prefect? Shaving those kids’ hair and send them back home again before they dress their uniform neatly." When a fan asked if he watched the K-drama Business Proposal, V said, "So there was someone proposed in our company? Is it a funny situation?"
BTS members are all set for their four in-person concerts--Permission To Dance On Stage in Las Vegas. They will perform at the Allegiant Stadium on April 8, April 9, April 15, and April 16.
