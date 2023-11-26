BTS' Jungkook and Jimin's Japan adventure hints at a new travel series, ‘Jikook with GoPro’

BTS' Jungkook and Jimin’s impromptu Japan visit has ignited a flurry of speculations and rumors concerning potential joint projects. Eagle-eyed ARMYs speculate that Jikook might be hinting at the release of Golden Closet Film (G.C.F) Part 2. Jungkook and Jimin jetted off to Japan on November 23 just a day after the announcement that RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook had commenced the process of their mandatory military services. Earlier, Jungkook appeared on Suchwita and dropped subtle hints about something brewing in Jikook’s creative mind.

Are Jungkook and Jimin planning on a collaborative project?

Jungkook and Jimin(Bighit music)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Previously, there were speculations that the singers of Like Crazy and Golden might attend the 2023 Melon Music Award at Tokyo Dome, however, that was not the case. Contrary to expectations, various clips and pictures circulating on X (formerly Twitter) featured Jimin and Jungkook casually strolling the streets of Japan, each holding a GoPro.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jikook was spotted enjoying lunch at a restaurant in Japan. Fans promptly recalled a previous instance when Jungkook held a camera in Budapest, leading to the release of a Golden Closet Film (a travel series) shot in the city. Speculation is rife that Jungkook's current camera-holding moment might hint at a forthcoming G.C.F in Sapporo with Jimin.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: ENHYPEN's Good Morning America appearance sparks backlash over ‘racism, disrespect and microaggression’

When Jungkook opened up to Suga about a travel variety show with Jimin

During his recent visit to Suchwita, Jungkook mentioned that Jimin expressed interest in collaborating with him on a travel variety show. "During a shoot with Jimin years ago, he suggested the idea of a travel variety show, and I agreed. However, nothing materialized at that time. Unexpectedly, a shoot was arranged later, and it became even more enjoyable when Jimin joined. It turned into a complete chaos."

Later, Suga recalled the moment when Jimin unexpectedly called to tell him that he was going to the US to have a drink with Jungkook. As they talked, the two laughed together. In their YouTube video, a South Korean media agency that had taken pictures of the members at the airport wrote, "Jungkook and Jimin depart from Gimpo International Airport to Japan on November 23 to film a documentary."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}