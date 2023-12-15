BTS' Jungkook and Usher take on Standing Next to You with explosive dance break: Performance video out

BTS' Jungkook and Usher delivered an electrifying performance in the music video for Standing Next To You. Despite the absence of BTS’ golden maknae due to military service, the release of the remix video featuring R&B legend has set the stage ablaze. Fans rallied online and offline, hosting virtual watch parties and creating stunning fan art, ensuring the video's explosive success.

Standing Next to You performance video

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: ‘Monster rookie’, Babymonster's BATTER UP becomes the fastest K-Pop debut MV ever beating popular 4th gen group

Jungkook and Usher’s Standing Next to You performance video is out now

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The remix, which features each artist's riveting choreography and irresistible connection, has a smooth R&B beat amplified by an amazing dance break, in contrast to the original's perky atmosphere. Standing Next to You serves as the title track for the Euphoria crooner’s debut album GOLDEN.

Standing Next To You re-enters US iTunes

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On December 15, the video of Standing Next to You made the song climb to #12 on iTunes US shortly after its release. Jungkook showcased his new haircut and sexy dance moves during the SNTY dance break, creating a buzz among fans who are loving the bromance and the remix version.

BTS’ Jungkook and his star-studded western collaborations

Known as the golden voice of South Korea, the youngest member of a popular boy band has made waves in the music industry. From surpassing Taylor Swift on the Billboard sales chart to winning major awards, this maknae is on a winning streak. In his debut era, he collaborated with artists like Latto, Jack Harlow, Major Lazer, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, and more and went on to dominate the global music charts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Currently, all BTS members have begun their mandatory military service in South Korea. Jimin and Jungkook were the last to enroll, following RM and V. Meanwhile, Jin and J-Hope are expected to return in 2024.