BTS' Jungkook announces solo album GOLDEN, reveals release date

BTS singer Jungkook finally unveiled details about his much-awaited solo album. Titled GOLDEN, the album will be out next month. This will be his first-ever solo album, although he has successfully marked his solo debut. Also read: BTS' Jungkook responds after fans request him to visit India, sings Naatu Naatu during live

Jungkook's solo album GOLDEN

BTS Jungkook's solo album will be out in November 2023.(Photo by Twitter/viraltakes)

The announcement of Jungkook's solo album was made by the BTS' agency Bit Hit Music at midnight KST. GOLDEN will release on November 3 at 1 p.m. KST. The album will comprise of 11 tracks, including his previous two hits, Seven (featuring Latto) and 3D (featuring Jack Harlow).

Everything about Jungkook's GOLDEN

Talking about the album, the agency said, as per Soompi, Golden is ‘inspired by the golden moments of Jungkook, the golden maknae [youngest member] of BTS and a solo artist.’ So, what fans can expect from Jungkook ahead of the album? They added that Jungkook will be ‘delivering special stage performances and making various appearances alongside the release of GOLDEN.’

Before the big release in November, Jungkook's pre-release single, 3D will be premiering on Music Bank on October 13. The singer recently talked about it during his live session on Tuesday.

The Golden Maknae has been teasing fans about his solo album for a long time. Recently, in an interview, Jungkook announced the news of his awaited yet untitled album. When the host asked him, “What is next for you looking to the end of 2023?” he told Audacy, “My solo album... My solo album is on its way.”

However, this wasn't the first time that Jungkook mentioned his upcoming album and dropped hints about its release date. During his appearance on Suga's drinking show, Suchwita, the Dreamers singer had said, “After the single, I have another single. And then I'll be releasing a small mini album by November.”

Internet reacts to Jungkook's GOLDEN

Meanwhile, social media is filled with happy reactions from fans who have been waiting for the album's release date for months now. One of them wrote on X, “Jungkook this is a big moment for him this album is gonna be amazing.” “Wow, that's fantastic news! Jungkook's solo debut album GOLDEN releasing on November 3rd is sure to be highly anticipated by fans around the world. It's a significant moment in his career, and I'm sure his music will be eagerly awaited,” added another. Someone also posted, “Jungkook about to cement his legacy.”

