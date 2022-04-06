BTS: Jungkook calls it 'scary' as he gets late night prank calls during live session; ARMY says, 'leave him alone'

BTS member Jungkook recently surprised his fans with a live session, but things didn't go as smoothly as planned. The BTS member, who is currently in the United States, started getting prank calls as he was interacting with his fans on the South Korean platform Weverse. The K-pop singer called it creepy and scary, while his fans took to social media, asking the prankster to leave him alone. Also Read| BTS: V reveals what he whispered to Olivia Rodrigo at Grammys, says he cried after group didn't win award

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fans also shared a video of the incident on social media, in which Jungkook appeared to be distressed as he saw the phone ringing again and again. As translated by the Instagram user, btsweverse_translation, Jungkook was saying, "Let me take this call. Hey don't do prank calls, okay? It's creepy.. I got goosebumps."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As the phone started ringing again, the South Korean singer said, "Ha the phone's ringing is scary," before he picked it up and said hello a couple of times. He said in a message to the prankster, "Hey you're watching this live right now, right? Don't make prank calls." He then talked to his fans, asking, "How do I receive calls on this phone??? the ringing is so scary, I hate it..How do we receive it? Do I press 1? Do you know what should I press?"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He moved the phone towards the camera, as he said, "Look the screen is also broken like this. I feel like a horror movie protagonist." A staff then came to the room and took the phone away, after which Jungkook said to the camera, "Now I can't get the call even if you do the prank call!"

BTS ARMY took to social media to express concern. One wrote, "It's creepy..and he's scared.. whoever called him leave him alone..stop making him uncomfortable," while another commented, "Wth is wrong with people? Please leave him alone, stop scaring him. He’s so precious."

A third one commented, "Seriously stop this behavior, it's literally harassment! Also calling through the hotel's phone means the hotel doesn't have enough security and had a leak of his number. I swear all these sasaengs go to such lengths for what?? Can't you see they're so scared!" In South Korean culture, a sasaeng, or sasaeng fan is an obsessive fan who stalks or engages in other behaviour that's an invasion of the privacy of celebrities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jungkook had recently joined his bandmates J-Hope, Jimin, V, Suga, RM, and Jin for the 2022 Grammy Awards in Las Vegas soon after recovering from Covid-19. He tested positive for the illness a day after he arrived in the US. During the live session, he told his fans that he is still struggling with a cough which has become very "annoying."

BTS members are all set for their four in-person concerts--Permission To Dance On Stage in Las Vegas. They will perform at the Allegiant Stadium on April 8, April 9, April 15, and April 16. Jungkook said he is a little nervous about the concert because of his health. As per the translation, he said, "I'm looking forward to the concert a lot. I'm also a little worried since my body's condition is different from before. I seem to get breathless quickly and well. I don't know. I'll try to do the best I can."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At the end of his video, he told his fans, "I'm sorry I keep coughing, I didn't want to show myself coughing to you guys but I can't help it, it's coming out naturally." He also apologised that he was not able to sing much for them due to his bad throat. He also joked with his fans during the live session. Reading a fan's comment, he said, "You want to have me? Alright, see and try if you can have me."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON