BTS: Jungkook reveals he feels more pressure while performing solo, says he has low self-esteem

BTS member Jungkook recently opened up about the pressure of performing as a solo artist, compared to when he is with the group, during an interview. He also talked about the time when he wondered why his fans loved him so much. The singer described himself as someone with low self-esteem. Also read: BTS' Jungkook recalls torturing himself when he made a mistake

Jungkook on pressure

Jungkook on being a part of BTS and also a solo artist now.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jungkook was asked how he feels while performing alone, instead of with BTS. He answered that he feels more pressure than the times when he performed as a member of BTS. He feels he has come to terms with the changes as his personality too has evolved.

Jungkook on acknowledging fans' love

He told Weverse Magazine, “I feel more pressure now than when I’m with the group. But I think the way I come to terms with that has changed a bit seeing as my personality has changed so much. What made it change like that? Maybe it was just time?.”

He also said that he thought about why people loved him. The BTS member said that it gave him ‘a chance to think about and accept that there must be a reason why they love me so much, even if I don’t know what it is’. Jungkook added that he could finally acknowledge that they love him.

Jungkook on low self-esteem

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Golden Maknae was further asked if he has a better understanding of why his fans, aka BTS ARMY, support and love him. He replied, “When I look at myself, I honestly can’t tell. I’m not someone with very high self-esteem. Why am I so popular? Is it just because they like my voice? Or maybe the way I dance? I still can’t figure it out—about why I’m loved by all these people. But, you know, ARMY appreciates me. I might not know why all those people love me but I always remember they appreciate me. So I started to think, What’s the point of all those people appreciating and supporting me if I don’t have confidence? I think that’s why I’ve been changing a bit. Even though I’m still not quite sure.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BTS consists of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The youngest member of the group, Jungkook, dropped his latest song as well as the music video of Seven recently. The track also features American rapper Latto. The music video has actor Han So-hee alongside Jungkook.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.