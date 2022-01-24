BTS: Jungkook gets members hooked to chipotle for lunch at Crosswalk concert, V opts out to have a hamburger. Watch

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook featured in a new Bangtan Bomb video. The clip, released on Sunday on Bangtan TV's YouTube channel, showed them during their lunch break at the Crosswalk Concert on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

As the video started, BTS members came to have their lunch after their performance on the show. As Jungkook took a peek inside his packed lunch of chipotle, he asked, " How do you eat this?" Later, as he mixed his food with a sauce, he was seen asking a crew member, "What is this, chicotle?" As he asked, "chipotle?" J-Hope said, "I thought they said chocolate at first."

Jungkook announced that "the sour cream is good" to which J-Hope asked, "Fight? Fight what?" He joked about the English words 'sour cream' and Korean word 'fight'. Jungkook then said, "It's that sour sauce that tastes like yoghurt."

RM not seen in the video, was heard asking, "Someone's fighting?" to which Jungkook replied, "No." J-hope burst out laughing as his ‘sour cream’ and 'fighting' joke tricked RM. As Jungkook and J-Hope shared the bowl of chipotle, the former said, "This is good. I love this." J-Hope too enjoyed the lunch as he was seen mouthing 'wow'.

As he put a spoonful of chipotle in his mouth, Junkook said, "I want to eat this every day." Jin and Suga also came to try the dish. Jin asked Jungkook, "How do you eat this?" Jungkook was seen telling Suga as he handed him something, "Just this one." J-Hope chimed in, "I think Yoongi would like it a lot."

As Jimin too joined his group members, RM came over and said, "I also like this kind of food. How are they different?" Someone at the back said, "I don't know" and another person replied, "There's one steak and one chicken." RM said, "I'll get the steak." Jimin asked, "Is this it?" Another person at the back asked, "What else is there?"

Speaking to the camera person, Jimin said, "Jungkook was eating this" as he mixed his chipotle. As RM checked the sauce, he said, "I tried this a long time ago." Jimin urged him, "Put them all in. It's not spicy." RM responded, "Really?" and continued, "I can't trust you guys when you say it's not spicy." Jin was seen asking J-Hope, "Do you eat it with a spoon?"

Later both RM, Suga and Jimin enjoyed their meal as they sat outdoors enjoying the sun. Next, Jin was seen struggling with the sauce and found one with cilantro. V joined them and asked, "Isn't it too spicy for you too?" J-Hope replied, "But I'm hungry." V informed him that instead of the chipotle he placed an order for another dish. "I ordered a hamburger," V said.

As Jin tried his dish, he laughed and said, "I can't be a maestro. Because I can't handle cilantro." He seemingly found the dish spicy and hot.

J-Hope was seen asking Jungkook what he ate, to which the youngest member replied steak. J-Hope then tried to convince Jungkook to share another round of chipotle with him. He said, "One more? Wanna share?" As Jungkook said, "Eh" J-Hope said, "Failed."

Then, J-Hope was seen pouring the spicy sauce into a chipotle dish as he made noises. Jungkook, standing next to him said, "It's not like you're pouring all of it so..." J-Hope kept on making weird sounds as he poured drops of the sauce. Jungkook then asked him to mix it together, "Shake it. Shake it." He also fashioned a song on avocado, "Avocado tastes so good." The duo shared the bowl together as the video ended.

Last year, during their visit to the US, BTS members featured in the crosswalk performance for James' show. They had performed their songs including Permission to Dance, Butter and Dynamite. They had appeared on James' show for an interview and also performed Butter in the studio. In November last week and December first week, BTS had performed at their four in-person concerts in Los Angeles, US.

