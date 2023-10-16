BTS' Jungkook to collaborate with Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, DJ Snake and more for all-English album GOLDEN

BTS' Jungkook is all set to bring his first-ever solo album, GOLDEN with all English songs. After the success of his previous collaborations with American rappers Latto and Jack Harlow, he will be seen working with more global artists. On Monday, the track list of Jungkook's GOLDEN was unveiled. Also read: BTS likely to release 10-year anniversary album, project after regrouping post military service

Jungkook's GOLDEN songs

Jungkook's first solo album GOLDEN will feature all English songs.(Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the track list, the album will include Closer to You, featuring Major Lazer. The Golden Maknae will also be collaborating with DJ Snake for his track Please Don't Change. He will also be collaborating with Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran and David Steward for other songs like Yes or No, Hate You, Somebody, Too Sad To Dance, Shot Glass of Tears and the title track Standing Next to You.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In total 12 tracks will be in the album. This also includes Jungkook's previous solo songs, Seven (explicit and clean versions) featuring Latto and 3D featuring Jack Harlow. GOLDEN will release on November 3 at 1 p.m. KST.

Fans share excitement

Reacting to the track list, fans have shared their excitement for the next month which is already filled with several group comebacks and releases. One fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, “OMG (oh my God)! This tracklist is insane! Shot Glass of Tears, Hate You, Too Sad To Dance! Jungkook is going to have us crying in the club and I can't wait.” While another said, “November 3 come faster please,” one more posted, “The album of the year is coming.” “Golden tracklist is here! Now I'm gonna need some time to take in all these song titles and to digest all my emotions. We finally know the names of Jungkook's new masterpieces.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking about the album, BTS' agency previously, as per Soompi, shared that Golden is ‘inspired by the golden moments of Jungkook, the golden maknae [youngest member] of BTS and a solo artist.’ When proved what fans can expect from Jungkook ahead of the album? They revealed that Jungkook will be ‘delivering special stage performances and making various appearances alongside the release of GOLDEN.’

BTS consists of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. Jungkook is the youngest member of the group.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow ourWhatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.