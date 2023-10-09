BTS Jungkook to hold Golden Live On Stage concert in Seoul next month, perform tracks from album; check details

BTS member Jungkook will hold a Live On Stage concert for his fans next month celebrating his solo album Golden. Taking to Weverse, BTS agency BigHit Music shared a post on Sunday making the announcement. (Also Read | ARMY trends ‘Congratulation Jungkook’ on social media, here's what BTS star did)

BTS Jungkook features in Golden concept photos. (Photo by Twitter/mygbebe)

The show will be held in Seoul where Jungkook will perform several tracks from the album. The details about the online streaming are yet to be announced.

Fans in Seoul will be able to watch the show

The statement read, "Hello. This is BigHit Music. We are excited to announce Jungkook’s Golden Live On Stage with the fans on Monday, November 20, 2023, celebrating the release of Jungkook’s solo album, Golden. [Jungkook Golden Live On Stage]- Date: 8 PM, Monday, November 20, 2023 (KST), Location: Jangchung Arena (Jung-gu, Seoul), More information regarding the online streaming will be provided in a separate notice."

Jungkook will perform to Golden songs

It concluded, "Jungkook Golden Live On Stage will feature performances of various tracks in the album. We eagerly anticipate your love and support you’ll bring to this unique showcase with the artist. Jungkook Golden Live On Stage will be available to the ARMY Membership holders and Weverse Shop GLOBAL album purchasers. More details will follow in upcoming separate notices. Thank you."

BigHit Music had announced Jungkook's solo album

Earlier this month, BigHit Music shared a statement announcing Jungkook's solo album. It read, "We are excited to announce the release of BTS member Jungkook’s solo album Golden. Golden is an album inspired by the golden moments of Jung Kook, the golden maknae of BTS and a solo artist. The album features a total of 11 tracks, including the previously released digital singles Seven (feat. Latto) and 3D (feat. Jack Harlow)."

It also read, "Jungkook will be delivering special stage performances and making various appearances alongside the release of Golden. Please stay tuned and continue to support Jung Kook as he embarks on his first solo album journey. *Pre-Order Dates: From 11 AM, Wednesday, October 4, 2023 (KST) *Release Date: 1 PM, Friday, November 3, 2023 (KST)."

